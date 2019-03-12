Gwyneth Paltrow says she was ghosted by Jeff Bezos

caption Gwyneth Paltrow. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow said in December last year that she sent emails to Jeff Bezos asking for advice, but got no reply.

Paltrow said following media coverage of her emails, Bezos did indeed get in touch.

But after Paltrow replied to his email, she said the Amazon CEO went quiet again.

Actress and Goop CEO Gwyneth Paltrow has reportedly been ghosted by Amazon CEO and world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos.

Paltrow told The Wall Street Journal Magazine in December last year that she had sent emails to Bezos, soliciting advice from the Amazon CEO and owner of The Washington Post.

“I’ve emailed him,” she said at the time, “he won’t email back.”

Now, in a new twist in the Paltrow/Bezos email saga, Paltrow told an audience at SXSW that the press coverage of her quotes eventually elicited a response.

“I got an e-mail and the subject was ‘Jeff Bezos.’ And the sender was Jeff Bezos! The body of the e-mail said, ‘Hi there Gwyneth, The Wall Street Journal told me you wanna talk to me.'”

But the trail soon went cold for a second time. Paltrow replied, but the Amazon CEO went quiet again. “He never wrote me back,” she said.

Read more: ‘I still tap dance into the office’: Jeff Bezos joked about his sex text saga during an Amazon staff meeting

Bezos has had to contend with some pretty serious challenges in recent months. In January 2019, he and his wife MacKenzie announced their divorce after 25 years of marriage, and a saga ensued surrounding his leaked intimate texts, as well as images with which Bezos claimed the National Enquirer tried to blackmail him.

Most recently Amazon is facing renewed political pressure from the Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders over market dominance and the firm’s treatment of warehouse workers.

Despite the challenges, Bezos told staff last week that he “still does a tapdance into the office” every morning, according to CNBC.