Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop is hosting a wellness summit in London where a day ticket costs $1,300

caption Gwyneth Paltrow at the LA “In Goop Health” summit in May 2019. source Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop is bringing its wellness summit to London for the first time.

“In Goop Health” is set to take place over the weekend of June 29-30.

A one-day ticket costs £1,000 ($1,280), or a ticket for the whole weekend is a sizeable £4,500 ($5,760).

The summit includes talks, workshops, and workouts – but there are extra costs for many of these.

Wellness festivals are ten a penny these days, as millennials seemingly can’t get enough avocado, ashwagandha, and athleisure.

But there’s one event that might be slightly out of budget for the average millennial: Gwyneth Paltrow’s “In Goop Health.”

Paltrow is bringing her lifestyle brand Goop’s “wellness summit” to London for the first time this June.

Taking place at Re:Centre in Hammersmith, west London, it’ll run for two days over the weekend of June 29 and 30 – and a one-day ticket costs a whopping £1,000 ($1,280).

Or if you’re feeling extra flush, why not splash out on a ticket to the whole summit for an eye-watering £4,500 ($5,760), which will allow you to fully immerse yourself in the world of Goop from Friday evening through to the end of the weekend?

The line-up for the Saturday includes six “issue-focused talks” with leading doctors, scientists, entrepreneurs, and boundary-pushing celebrities (although who these are is yet to be revealed).

There will also be “wellness workshops” for energy, the body, and beauty, and “self-care stations.”

caption Paltrow at In Goop Health 2019 in LA. source Goop

Food-wise, there’ll be “health-driven” options from London chefs and restaurants, including Farm Girl and Farmacy, though Goop has yet to confirm to INSIDER whether food is included in the ticket prices.

Looking to spend even more? You’ll be able to hit up the retail hall, which will include a wellness boutique, athleisure shop, and a “clean beauty apothecary.”

Guests will also be provided with Flow Alkaline Spring Water in original and organic flavors throughout the day.

For ultimate Goop fans who splash out on the “Wellness Weekender” pass, the ticket includes two nights’ accommodation at the Kimpton Fitzroy Hotel in central London, a Friday evening cocktail reception, and a “VIP” workout with celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson.

Weekend guests will also be able to experience a “transformational workshop” with psychotherapist Barry Michels if they buy a ticket for an extra £100 ($130), FaceGym treatments, “light-therapy golden facials,” and acupuncture.

Yoga classes, workouts, and meditation sessions on the Sunday all need to be booked in advance and cost £30 ($38) each on top of the original ticket price.

caption One of the panel events at In Goop Health 2019 in LA. source Goop

Paltrow founded Goop in 2008, and the first In Goop Health summit took place in 2017.

The events have since taken place in LA, New York, and Vancouver – the most recent one was held in LA over the weekend of May 17-19, where speakers included Jessica Alba, Olivia Wilde, Busy Philipps, and Julianne Hough.

The summit may be pricey, but tickets for the LA event sold out, according to Goop.

This certainly isn’t the first time the brand has made headlines over the past 11 years – there has been plenty of coverage of its often-bizarre products and the health claims that come attached to them.

When originally marketing it, Goop claimed its vaginally-inserted $66 “Jade Egg” could balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles, prevent uterine prolapse, and increase bladder control, claims which were found to be unproven.