Gwyneth Paltrow claimed that she made yoga popular, and people are furious

caption Gwyneth Paltrow created the wellness brand Goop in 2008. source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Dior

Gwyneth Paltrow credited herself for popularizing yoga during an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

“I remember when I started doing yoga and people were like, ‘What is yoga? She’s a witch. She’s a freak,'” the Goop founder said.

Paltrow added: “Forgive me if this comes out wrong, but I went to do a yoga class in L.A. recently and the 22-year-old girl behind the counter was like, ‘Have you ever done yoga before?’ And literally I turned to my friend, and I was like, ‘You have this job because I’ve done yoga before.'”

People on Twitter pointed out that yoga originated in India, centuries before it traveled to Western civilization.

Gwyneth Paltrow said that she popularized yoga, and people are furious.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, the actress said that when her wellness brand called Goop was founded in 2008, people were skeptical about her health tips and thought she was “f—ing psycho.”

“I remember when I started doing yoga and people were like, ‘What is yoga? She’s a witch. She’s a freak,'” Paltrow said.

“Forgive me if this comes out wrong, but I went to do a yoga class in L.A. recently and the 22-year-old girl behind the counter was like, ‘Have you ever done yoga before?’ And literally I turned to my friend, and I was like, ‘You have this job because I’ve done yoga before,'” Paltrow added.

Read more: The 9 worst Gwyneth Paltrow beauty tips of all time

Many people were frustrated with the 46-year-old’s comments, because yoga is an ancient practice that began centuries ago. The exact root is unclear, but it was believed to originate in India, specifically with the Indus-Sarasvati civilization. Yoga didn’t make its way to Western civilization until the late 1800s and early 1900s.

A large number of Twitter users joked about Paltrow’s age. Others pointed out the Indian origin and said that LA is not responsible for the rise of the practice.

yoga has been around for thousands of years and gwyneth paltrow thinks she invented it ????????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/XC6cST6aNt — blank (@kelly4prezz) December 5, 2018

Dear @GwynethPaltrow , @DeniseAustin made yoga and Pilates cool OK I did her tapes back in middle school #og #vhs ???????????? — Madeline Grim (@MGntheCity) December 5, 2018

Dear Gwyneth Paltrow, You have a "job" because certain brown people invented yoga thousands of years ago. Very Truly Yours, Certain Brown People@GwynethPaltrow — ak$cientist (@AartiKuverPhD) December 5, 2018

Gwyneth Paltrow really saying she made yoga popular… pic.twitter.com/KAJB26BDGp — Natalie (@nataliezamoraa) December 5, 2018

Never mind that yoga has been practiced for THOUSANDS of years to promote union of the mind & body, mental as well as physical medicine but PLEASE also disregard the religious communities that rely on yoga as a form of practice. This girl needs a PR Crisis team just for herself. — keana (@keanagabrielle1) December 5, 2018

I remember my mom doing Yoga when I was a kid (born in 82). I had *no idea* Gwyneth Paltrow's been around so long. — ???????? with(Disney) { vacation(); } (@AdamRackis) December 4, 2018

California 1976 I was doing yoga because it was considered good for you, it was easy to find books on it, and everyone I knew was into it…hmm I don’t tecall GP’s name ever coming up. — Susan McWhinney (@susanmcw) December 5, 2018

How very narcissistic of her. Pretty sure L.A. "yoga" doesn't equate to that of its origin. — Nicole Eastman, D.O. (@DrNicoleEastman) December 5, 2018

Sounds pretty arrogant…pretty sure yoga was around before she was even born — Lisette (@BrainNPinkie) December 5, 2018

In the 10 years since Goop launched, the company has faced backlash for their recommendations, from jade eggs that claimed to improve women’s health to “beauty dust” that can be added to smoothies.” Paltrow said that she’s “happy to suffer those slings and arrows,” because she believes it shows that people have become more interested in “natural solutions or ancient modalities alongside science and medicine.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.