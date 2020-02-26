Gwyneth Paltrow, who starred in ‘Contagion,’ wore a mask on her flight to Paris to avoid catching the coronavirus: ‘I’ve already been in this movie’

caption Gwyneth Paltrow appeared in the film “Contagion.” source Presley Ann/Getty Images for Flow Alkaline Water

Gwyneth Paltrow wore a mask on her flight to Paris in an effort to avoid being infected by the coronavirus.

The 47-year-old Goop founder, who previously starred in the 2011 film “Contagion,” shared an Instagram photo of herself in the mask and wrote, “I’ve already been in this movie.”

Paltrow’s “Contagion” character first catches a deadly virus by shaking hands with a chef during her trip to China.

She continued to offer advice to her Instagram followers: “Stay safe. Don’t shake hands. Wash hands frequently.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Gwyneth Paltrow covered her face with a mask to avoid being infected by the coronavirus, which causes a disease now known as COVID-19, on her flight to Paris.

On Wednesday, the 47-year-old Goop founder posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a mask on her flight and implied it was to protect herself from the coronavirus. It’s worth noting that wearing a mask isn’t 100% effective against protecting you from COVID-19, though that hasn’t stopped face mask sales from spiking around the world.

Paltrow also wrote in her Instagram caption, “I’ve already been in this movie,” referencing her 2011 film “Contagion” in which she played the index case of a mysterious virus.

In the medical thriller, Paltrow’s character is the first to die from the fomite-transmitted virus originating in China- but not before she spreads the hyper-contagious illness to others. Her character first contracts the virus while shaking hands with a chef who had handled infected pig meat.

Paltrow continued to warn her followers to “stay safe,” “don’t shake hands,” and to “wash hands frequently” as France recorded its first death from the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, marking 17 total cases in the country.

The rapid uptick in coronavirus cases throughout Europe has been traced back to Italy, the country with the most novel-coronavirus cases outside of Asia. The spread of the coronavirus threatens global consequences, including in the film and entertainment industry.

After more than 200 novel-coronavirus cases were recorded in the European country, Tom Cruise‘s upcoming film “Mission Impossible 7,” which was supposed to shoot for three weeks in Venice, Italy, postponed production.

The actor, who appeared in “Austin Powers in Goldmember” with Paltrow, was not in the country at the time of the announcement, according to The Wrap.

caption Tom Cruise attends the UK Premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ at the BFI IMAX on July 13, 2018 in London, England. source John Phillips/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for ‘Mission: Impossible 7,'” Paramount Pictures said in a statement released on Monday.

The company also said, “During this hiatus, we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts. We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves.”

Almost all of China’s 70,000 movie theaters are closed as a result of the coronavirus, and Paramount Pictures isn’t the only company to amend project schedules as a result of the outbreak.

Hengdian World Studios, the largest film production company in China, announced that it was indefinitely shutting down operations on Jan. 27 as a result of the virus before reopening on Feb. 13.

According to Variety, Chinese reports have said that shooting teams have been advised to remain under 20 people, as the actors can’t film with their masks on.