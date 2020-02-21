Gwyneth Paltrow hosted a ‘no makeup’ party with Kate Hudson, Demi Moore, and Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend Alexandra Grant

caption Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson were joined by Demi Moore and Alexandra Grant for a “no makeup party.” source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images/Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow invited several celebrity friends over for a “no makeup party” as “a beautiful gathering in celebration of beauty just the way we come.”

Guests included Kate Hudson, Demi Moore, Rachel Zoe, and artist Alexandra Grant, who happens to be dating Keanu Reeves.

Paltrow posted photos of the occasion on Instagram, writing: “No make up, no filter. An amazing gathering of some of the best women on planet earth.”

Gwyneth Paltrow hosted a “no makeup party” at her house with several celebrity friends including Kate Hudson, Demi Moore, Rachel Zoe, and Alexandra Grant as a celebration of natural beauty.

Paltrow posted pictures of the gathering to her Instagram, including a selfie of her, Moore, and Grant, an artist who is dating Keanu Reeves. In the caption, the “Goop” founder wrote: “About last night… had the immense pleasure of interviewing @grantalexandra one of THE most brilliant, expansive, talented thinkers I have ever had the pleasure of speaking with.”

In her caption, Paltrow called the party “a beautiful gathering in celebration of beauty just the way we come.” She also joked about Moore: “The one on my left ain’t so bad either.”

She ended the caption with the hashtags “#nomakeup #goopglow.”

The photo has been liked almost 95,000 times in 17 hours, including by celebrities like Courtney Cox.

Paltrow also uploaded a series of photos in a longer Instagram post, this one with the caption: “No make up, no filter. An amazing gathering of some of the best women on planet earth #goopglow.”

While Page Six pointed out that Rachel Zoe appeared to be wearing eye-liner, the rest of the women were indeed without makeup.

Zoe commented on the photo: “You are the cutest and the bestest @gwynethpaltrow and the most beautiful night #goopglow.”

ET reported that Paltrow was wearing a “blush-colored Oscar de la Renta” dress for the evening, and also reported that the guests ate “king salmon steaks, chicken with roast grapes, long-cooked kale, and sweet potato frites.”

