Gwyneth Paltrow accidentally said the wrong cruise company was collaborating with her on ‘Goop at Sea’

caption Gwyneth Paltrow launched Goop as a lifestyle brand in 2008. source Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow spoke to Seth Meyers on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Wednesday.

Paltrow was promoting her new Netflix show “The Goop Lab,” which premieres on Friday.

The Oscar-winner also spoke about her recently announced “Goop at Sea” cruise, but credited the wrong cruise company that she is collaborating with.

“I think I just said Royal Caribbean instead of Celebrity Cruises,” Paltrow corrected herself.

Gwyneth Paltrow appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Wednesday to talk about her new show “The Goop Lab,” which premieres on Netflix on Friday.

Paltrow was talking to Seth Meyers about the many branches of her Goop lifestyle brand, which includes a Goop podcast, a Goop shop selling a $75 vagina-scented candle, and a Goop kitchen.

The chat show host brought up the recently announced “Goop at Sea” cruise, and asked Paltrow if she’s ever been on one herself.

“I have never been on an actual cruise,” Paltrow admitted. “I’ve always wanted to do it. We were approached by Royal Caribbean to do a collaboration with them – a wellness one – and so we’re really excited about it.”

Paltrow and Meyers continued to discuss what exactly a Goop cruise would entail – “healthy good, wellbeing programmes” – when Paltrow realized her mistake.

caption Gwyneth Paltrow won an Oscar in 1999 for “Shakespeare in Love.” source Miramax Films/Universal PicturesPhillip Faraone/Getty Images for goop

“I think I just said Royal Caribbean instead of Celebrity Cruises,” Paltrow corrected. “I got the cruise wrong because I’m on mushrooms,” joked the Oscar-winner, who won Best Actress in 1999 for “Shakespeare in Love.”

Meyers played along with the joke and encouraged Paltrow to say the line again so they could “edit” it out later. Paltrow still didn’t seem sure as to who the cruise company were.

“It’s Celebrity Cruises, right Nora?” she asked an off-camera assistant. “Is that right? It is, right? I feel like I’m hallucinating.”

Once the company name had been confirmed, Paltrow delivered the “Goop at Sea” promotion again with Meyers’ help.

“I’m so excited. We’re going to do this amazing wellness cruise with them, a collaboration,” joked Paltrow to a laughing host and audience. “Mushrooms anyone?”

Watch the full video below:

