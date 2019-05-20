A facialist whose clients include Gwyneth Paltrow and the royal family says you should use refrigerated yogurt as a moisturizer, and a dermatologist agrees

caption Gwyneth Paltrow facialist says you should use cold yogurt on your face. source Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty & BSIP/UIG via Getty Images

A celebrity facialist who works with the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Victoria Beckham, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall says refrigerated yogurt is a key to healthy skin.

Deborah Mitchell, founder of Heaven Skincare, suggests leaving organic yogurt straight from the fridge on your skin overnight, as it will work as both an exfoliant and a moisturizer.

It turns out her suggestion is dermatologist-approved, too.

Mitchell also suggests avoiding using tap water to cleanse your face, and opting for bottled instead – though this is quite a luxurious habit.

Celebrities are known for trying all kinds of wacky beauty treatments to make them appear younger.

Kim Kardashian has used her own blood for a “vampire facial,” while other stars like Simon Cowell swear by placenta-based products.

Now, it turns out the latest product that skincare experts are swearing by can be found in your own fridge.

Celebrity facialist Deborah Mitchell says one of the best things for your skin is cold yogurt.

Mitchell, founder of anti-aging beauty line Heaven Skincare, has a string of high-profile clients including Victoria Beckham, Gwyneth Paltrow, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and even Madonna.

While the rich and famous have been known to shout about Mitchell’s age defiance moisturizer and her luxury $207 black bee venom face mask, Mitchell says yogurt is a much cheaper alternative you can use at home.

“If you aren’t able to buy quality skin cream, apply some yogurt to the skin, and leave it there overnight,” Mitchell told INSIDER.

She added that if you use organic live yogurt – which works as both an exfoliating treatment and a moisturizer – it can help combat eczema.

It turns out her suggestion is dermatologist approved, too – according to Mount Sinai Hospital dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, yogurt also helps to calm inflammation, and improve hydration and acne.

“Yogurt is rich in probiotics that promote healthy skin cell functioning,” said Zeichner, director of cosmetic and clinical research at the hospital’s dermatology department.

“Probiotics have many benefits, ranging from calming inflammation, normalizing skin pH, and improving hydration,” he said.

He added that probiotics can also be helpful for skin conditions like eczema, acne, and even skin aging.

“Proteins in yogurt also coat the surface of the skin to protect and prevent loss of hydration.”

Mitchell’s other tips include the luxurious habit of using bottled water instead of tap water to cleanse the skin – but not just any brand. The facialist particularly favours mineral water from UK grocery store Waitrose, because it is taken straight from Scotland’s River Dee.

If you don’t have yogurt or Waitrose water at hand (or simply want to avoid using plastic), fear not – Mitchell has another home recipe you can try out, using ingredients straight from the kitchen.

She recommends mixing some sea salt, olive oil, and mint, and using it to exfoliate while in the shower.

“It will help the metabolic rate of the skin, and gets rid of winter problems,” she told INSIDER. “It will make your eyes brighter and your skin clearer.”

Zeichner agreed that Mitchell was onto something with this recipe, too.

“Sea salt acts as a manual exfoliant to gently remove cells from the surface of the skin, while olive oil contains natural oils that maintain skin hydration,” he said.

“Mint has low levels of beta hydroxy acids that can offer a chemical exfoliation benefit as well.”

However, he cautions against using any exfoliating products too close to the eyes, as it could cause irritation to sensitive skin.