Gwyneth Paltrow says Brad Pitt threatened to kill Harvey Weinstein after he allegedly sexually harassed her

caption Gwyneth Paltrow and Harvey Weinstein at the 50th Anniversary Gala of the National Film Theatre in 2002. source Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed more details about Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual harassment of her in an interview with Howard Stern on his Sirius XM radio show Wednesday.

Paltrow said Weinstein requested a massage in a hotel room in the 1990s, when Paltrow was the lead in the Weinstein-produced film “Emma.”

She said her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt threatened Weinstein when he found out.

Dozens of women have come forward accusing Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault since October, when a New York Times report uncovered decades of allegations against Weinstein.

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed more details about Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual harassment of her in the 1990s. This time, she said her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt threatened to kill the film producer when he found out.

Paltrow first accused Weinstein in an interview with The New York Times in October, after the Times uncovered decades of sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein.

Paltrow told Howard Stern, on his Sirius XM radio show Wednesday, that Weinstein once requested she give him a massage in a hotel room. At the time, Weinstein was an executive producer on the 1996 film “Emma,” in which Paltrow was the lead.

“I was alone in a room with him,” she said. “It was out of the blue. I was blind-sided. I was shocked.”

Paltrow said she told Pitt right away, who confronted Weinstein one night at the opening of “Hamlet” on Broadway.

“It was like the equivalent of throwing him against the wall, energetically,” Paltrow said. “He said, ‘If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I’ll kill you.’ Or something like that. It was so fantastic. He leveraged his fame and power to protect me at a time when I didn’t have fame or power yet.”

Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company, which he co-founded, in October. Federal prosecutors in New York have launched a criminal investigation into Weinstein.