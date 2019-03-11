Gwyneth Paltrow says she has never tried to project a ‘perfect’ image: ‘That’s been actually the opposite of my intention’

caption Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 2019 ‘In Goop Health Summit’ on March 9. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for goop

Gwyneth Paltrow recently discussed her wellness brand, Goop – as well as her own personal brand – in a segment aired Monday on NBC’s “Today.”

When co-host Savannah Guthrie interviewed Paltrow at the annual “In Goop Health Summit” on Saturday, she raised the issue of public perception, saying that some people see Paltrow as “trying to say that she’s so perfect and the rest of us are just a bunch of slobs.”

“That’s been actually the opposite of my intention,” Paltrow said. “I always feel like I’m very open about my learnings, my shortcomings, my mistakes.”

“I think we’re all in process and we’re all starting at different places,” she continued. “I think I’m actually a person who tries to look for ways to really support people and offer solutions and ideas.”

Guthrie also asked Paltrow bluntly, “For the record, are you perfect?”

“Are you insane?” Paltrow replied. “I’m a mess.”

Paltrow also touched upon her experience founding Goop, running the company, and how she’s “had to constantly shed my ego along the way.”

Though Paltrow is an Oscar-winning actress, Goop has become synonymous with her name since its founding in 2008. It has also made Paltrow an easy target for mocking and cynicism, as when her website exalted the wonders of a $200 smoothie with magical dust or recommended a $15,000 sex toy.

Indeed, the expensive and impractical nature of Paltrow’s lifestyle, from diet and beauty to décor, are routinely made fun of and sometimes debunked by professionals.

“We’ve always said, like, we’re just asking questions,” Paltrow told Guthrie. “I also really love when we write about something or talk about something at Goop and, you know, the internet goes crazy- and then six months later, 12 months later, two years later, you see it being widely adapted into the culture… But I would never [say ‘I told you so’].”