Gwyneth Paltrow accidentally spoiled one of the biggest surprises in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ over a year ago

caption Gwyneth Paltrow may have said a little too much during some of her interviews about playing Pepper Potts. source Marvel

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “Avengers: Endgame.”

Gwyneth Paltrow returned for “Avengers: Endgame” and fans got to see Pepper fight alongside her on-screen husband in an Iron Man suit of her own called Rescue.

While it may have surprised some fans, some may have been expecting to see Paltrow suit up.

The actress teased the moment to Stephen Colbert in January 2018 and then a photo of Paltrow in the purple armor leaked online.

Gwyneth Paltrow made her big superhero debut in “Avengers: Endgame” wearing the purple Rescue suit Tony Stark built for her, but not everyone may have been surprised to see her suit up. Paltrow gave away the big surprise over a year ago.

During an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in January 2018, Paltrow hinted she would be suiting up in the third or fourth Avengers’ movies.

Colbert asked Paltrow if at any time during filming she thrust her hand toward someone wearing a motion-capture suit. Paltrow said yes and Colbert thought that meant we’d see Paltrow with some sort of powers on screen.

caption Paltrow and Colbert discusses her role in “Avengers: Infinity War” and she hints at an appearance in “Avengers: Endgame” in January 2018. source CBS

Since we didn’t see Paltrow suit up at all in “Infinity War,” we weren’t too shocked to see her join in on a big superhero fight at the end of “Endgame” alongside her on-screen husband Tony Stark and the many women of Marvel.

In addition to the hint on Colbert, a photo leaked online in October 2018 showing Paltrow wearing, what appeared to be, the iconic Rescue suit.

Who’s Rescue?

caption Here’s how Rescue appeared on “Iron Man: Animated Adventures,” which showed a younger Tony and Pepper. This is how younger kids are familiar with the character. source Disney/Marvel

In the comics, Tony Stark builds the suit in the hopes that Pepper will one day wear it. After Pepper is made CEO of Stark Industries, she finds a secret room containing the suit and uses it under the alias Rescue.

Rescue first made her appearance in 2009’s “Invincible Iron Man Vol 2” before getting her own comic the following year. The character also appeared on animated series “Iron Man: Armored Adventures” in a purple suit similar to the one Paltrow wears.

Should we expect to see Potts suit up again? Probably not

caption Pepper Potts wore the Iron Man suit in “Iron Man 3” briefly. source Disney

In February, Paltrow told Variety she planned to retire the character of Pepper Potts on the big screen. Once again, she also hinted we would see her in a suit.

“I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point,” Paltrow told Variety. “I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked into it. I was friend[s] with [‘Iron Man‘ director] Jon Favreau.”

Though Paltrow confirmed she’s saying goodbye to Pepper Potts, she said if Marvel asks her to return for a day, she wouldn’t turn the possibility down of appearing on screen again.

“I will always be there if they need me,” said Paltrow.

