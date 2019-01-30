Gwyneth Paltrow is accused of a hit-and-run on a ski slope, but the actress calls the $3.1 million lawsuit ‘totally without merit’

caption Gwyneth Paltrow is being accused of a “hit-and-run ski crash.” source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow is being accused of a “hit-and-run ski crash.”

In a complaint filed Tuesday, Terry Sanderson alleges the actress ran into him on the slopes and caused “a brain injury, four broken ribs, and other serious injuries.”

Sanderson is seeking $3.1 million in damages.

A representative for Paltrow has told multiple news outlets that the “lawsuit is completely without merit.”

Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued for allegedly crashing into a man on a ski slope in February 2016, but the actress is refuting the lawsuit.

“This lawsuit is completely without merit,” a representative for Paltrow told multiple news outlets, including The Washington Post and People. “Anyone who reads the facts will realize that.”

Read more: 6 terrible and potentially dangerous health tips from Gwyneth Paltrow

Terry Sanderson, a 72-year-old retired optometrist from Utah, alleges the 46-year-old actress hit him from behind while on the slopes at Deer Valley Ski Resort in Park City, Utah. In a copy of the complaint filed Tuesday and obtained by KUTV, Sanderson says Paltrow was “skiing out of control” when she slammed into him, “knocking him down hard, knocking him out.”

caption Terry Sanderson at the press conference. source Tulsa’s Channel 8 – KTUL/Facebook

The complaint claims the incident was a “hit-and-run ski crash” with Paltrow getting up and leaving Sanderson on the ground. Sanderson also alleges that Deer Valley ski instructor Eric Christiansen, who was with Paltrow, didn’t call for help and later filed a report “falsely” accusing Sanderson of causing the alleged accident.

Sanderson is seeking more than $3.1 million in damages from Paltrow, Christiansen, and the Deer Valley resort.

In a news conference Tuesday, Sanderson described how he felt after allegedly getting hit.

“My ribs were really sore, and my brain felt like I’d been injected with Novocaine,” he said. “It was just numb, nothing was making sense.”

According to the complaint, Sanderson suffered from “a brain injury, four broken ribs, and other serious injuries.”

Robert B. Sykes, one of Sanderson’s attorneys, said lawyers representing Paltrow didn’t “deny the collision,” but they say that Paltrow was downhill and it was Sanderson who hit her.

A spokesman for Paltrow confirmed Sykes’ statement to The Washington Post.

Representatives for Paltrow, and Sanderson’s attorneys Robert B. Sykes, C. Peter Sorensen, and Lawrence D. Buhler did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.