Gwyneth Paltrow, who had never seen an ‘Avengers’ movie before ‘Infinity War,’ will exit the Marvel Cinematic Universe after ‘Endgame’

caption “Iron Man 3” source Marvel Studios

Gwyneth Paltrow, who plays Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, told Variety that she will retire from the role after “Avengers: Endgame.”

“I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point,” Paltrow said.

Paltrow admitted last year that she hadn’t seen an “Avengers” movie before “Infinity War.”

She isn’t the only veteran MCU actor who has expressed a desire to exit the franchise after “Endgame.”

Pepper Potts is leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who plays Tony Stark/Iron Man’s love interest in the “Iron Man” and “Avengers” movies, said that she’s retiring from the role after April’s “Avengers: Endgame.”

“I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point,” Paltrow told Variety. “I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked into it. I was friends with [‘Iron Man’ director] Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first ‘Iron Man’ and then to watch how important it has become to fans.”

Paltrow admitted last year that she had never seen an “Avengers” movie prior to “Infinity War” when she brought her son to the Los Angeles premiere, despite being a pivotal part of the MCU and appearing in the first “Avengers” movie in 2012.

“To be honest, I’ve never seen an Avengers movie,” Paltrow said on the “Infinity War” rep carpet last April. “I know … my son is a huge fan, so I’m here with my son. I’m most excited to watch him watch the movie.”

Paltrow joins Captain America actor Chris Evans in expressing a desire to leave the franchise. Evans, who has played Captain America since 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger,” said in a New York Times profile last March, “You want to get off the train before they push you off,” implying that he’s ready to retire from the role.

And after “Endgame” wrapped filming in October, Evans tweeted, “It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Other veteran actors of the MCU, like Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr, are expected to depart, too, as the franchise moves in a new direction after “Endgame.”

“Avengers: Endgame” comes to theaters April 26.