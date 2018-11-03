Gwyneth Paltrow and her new husband couldn’t agree on which cake to serve at their wedding — so they served both

caption Gwyneth Paltrow married Brad Falchuk. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Baby2Baby and Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk got married in a star-studded Hamptons ceremony on September 29.

In a wedding cake “compromise,” Paltrow and Falchuk decided to serve 90 individual cakes at their wedding – 45 carrot cakes and 45 chocolate and vanilla cakes.

For dinner, wedding guests were served prime rib and tortellini prepared by New York-based chef, Mario Carbone.

For their rehearsal dinner, the couple hired an Argentine chef who specializes in live-fire cooking.

When it came to what would be served for the occasion, the wellness mogul revealed their full wedding menu on Goop.com and it’s just as elaborate as one would expect.

The “Faltrows” served 90 individual cakes at their wedding

When it came to choosing a cake, the duo couldn’t decide which kind to serve so made a “compromise” and served both of their choices.

Per Goop, Paltrow and Falchuk served 45 individual carrot cakes – Paltrow’s choice – and 45 chocolate and vanilla cakes – Falchuk’s choice. The cakes were all made by Nine Cakes, a popular Brooklyn-based bakery.

The mini desserts were decorated with white frosting in a naked-cake style and placed on ornate white plates, as seen in the Nine Cakes’ Instagram.

As for dinner, the couple hired Mario Carbone, a New York-based chef and owner of the popular New York bistro, Carbone.

Carbone and his team prepared Dungeness crab Louis, Scampi tortellini, honey mustard duckling, prime rib, and an assortment of fall vegetables for the wedding guests.

The couple had an Argentine chef fly 5,000 miles for their rehearsal dinner

It wasn’t just their wedding day that boasted an enviable menu. For their rehearsal dinner, the couple had Argentine chef Francis Mallmann fly 5,000 miles from Santiago, Chile to cook in his signature live-fire style.

The renowned chef made dishes such as a succulent 12-hour fire-roasted pineapple, his signature rib-eye, and piadina, a thin Italian flatbread.

Anyone looking to replicate the wedding menu of Paltrow and Falchuk can do so thanks to a detailed 48-photo slideshow on Goop’s website.

