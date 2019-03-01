3 busy fitness instructors share the 15 products that make showering at the gym a breeze

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Showering at the gym becomes necessary when you’re squeezing workout time into your busy schedule.

You can maintain an efficient yet effective skin-care and hair-care routine by packing the right products in your gym bag.

Three busy fitness instructors shared the products they use to master the shower gym. They include moisturizing facial creams, body washes made of simple ingredients, and dry shampoo.

Whether you go to the gym in the morning, middle of the day, or evening, how to freshen yourself up after a sweaty workout is an inevitable conundrum to face. If you’d rather not show up to work or dinner and announce through appearance and smell that you just worked out, the gym shower is where you’ll find yourself. It’s no spacious, high-pressure system like the shower you have at home, but it’ll get the job done.

No one has been in more gym showers and understands the struggle of transitioning from gym to regular life than fitness instructors, who hop between gyms and other commitments as their job. Through experience, they’ve developed fail-safe rosters of skin-care and body-care products that mimic their home routines and help them clean up efficiently.

We consulted three fitness trainers from Talent Hack, an employment and networking platform for fitness professionals, to find out what products live in their gym shower bag. The number of products is low – five to six per person – because they (and you, too) want to travel light. Accordingly, each product must be versatile, high quality, and highly effective.

See the 15 personal care products fitness instructors use to make showering at the gym a breeze below.

Holly Rilinger: Nike Master Trainer, creator of LIFTED, and founding Flywheel Instructor

1. The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facial Wash, $11.72: Clogged pores are breeding grounds for acne. This simple face wash is infused with purifying tea tree oil to fight sweat-induced breakouts and targets excess oil.

2. Laura Mercier Illuminating Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20, Natural Radiance, $46: Since you probably have limited time before rushing off to the next event in your schedule, products that combine capabilities – in this case, moisturizing, tinting, and sun protection – are key. “Two for one and it’s simple and easy, while adding a little glow.”

3. GoodWipes Women’s Deodorizing Body Biodegradable Wipes, 10-count, $9.99: In case even a quick shower is out of the question, you can cheat in the locker room by using these wipes, which are pH balanced, alcohol-free, and hypoallergenic. They also won’t dry out your skin.

4. Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo Purse, $22: Dry shampoo enthusiasts swear by this specific brand because it doesn’t leave behind residue or make your hair look stiff. “I have a lot of hair and that means I don’t always have time to wash it. This stuff works magic.”

5. 37 Actives High Performance Anti-Aging and Firming Serum, $175: This lightweight serum that Rilinger uses under her moisturizer contains a whopping 37 ingredients to help firm the skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles and lines.

Gabriel Snow: Performix House founding trainer

1. Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, $46: Another popular Oribe hair product to try, especially if you’re seeking extra volume and texture, is this spray. According to Snow, it helps you get the “I just rolled out of bed and still look good” look, as opposed to the much less desirable “I just rolled out of a sweaty workout” look.

2. Fatboy Hair Spray Putty, $9.13: This is hair putty in light and convenient spray form, so you don’t have to get your hands dirty again as you freshen up post-workout. It’s best for fine to medium hair.

3. Sisley Paris Restorative Facial Cream with Shea Butter, $119.79: Silky and moisturizing, this cream was made for use after outdoor exposure to sun and wind, but it’s equally suited to treat the harsh, dry conditions of an indoor gym.

4. Tom Ford Private Blend Oud Wood Eau de Parfum, $148: Oud wood is rare, and accordingly, expensive. The distinctive and well-rounded payoff, however, is well worth it. “Tough and built to last.”

Bec Donlan: Founder of Sweat with Bec

1. Le Labo 31, $82: Once you’ve tried Le Labo, you’ll want it on you at all times. Donlan won’t leave the house without this spicy floral fragrance.

2. Huda Beauty Kayali Elixir 11, $118: If it’s not Le Labo, she has the Kayali perfume on hand. This warm floral also manages to smell fruity, with hints of red apple.

3. Recess Face 101 Cleansing Wipes, $26: Containing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, eucalyptus, and aloe, these wipes moisturize and soothe at the same time they clean your skin. “Straight after I sweat I always remove my makeup with Recess removal wipes. I do this to make sure I don’t break out post-workout.”

4. Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops, $11.37: No one will be able to tell you’ve just come off the busiest day of the week after you use these refreshing eye drops. “They’re the first FDA-approved eye drops that you can use twice a day and they make your eyes look like they’ve been filtered!”

5. Verb Dry Shampoo, $13.75: The Gentle Cleanse + Light Volume version provides an instant hair update, removing oil and boosting body. Verb’s products are free of parabens and sulfates. “I’m showering three times a day because I’m always sweaty so I definitely don’t wash my hair each time – a good dry shampoo is my go-to.”

