‘I sleep all the time, because it’s the closet thing to death’: Simone Biles talks about facing depression after sexual abuse

- Olympic gymnast Simone Biles opened up to Priyana Chopra Jonas in her new YouTube Originals special “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing,” which debuted earlier this week.
- Biles discussed the sexual abuse she experienced at the hands of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, and how she initially coped. She said that she feared coming forward because she wanted to be viewed as an athlete, and not as a sexual abuse survivor.
- “I was very depressed,” Biles said in the video. “I was sleeping all the time and I told one of my lawyers, I said, ‘I sleep all the time, because it’s the closet thing to death.'”
- Therapy helped Biles overcome her debilitating depression. She told Jonas that therapy needs to become more normalized.
- In the aftermath of coming forward against Nassar, Biles said that she feels like a stronger woman. “I feel like telling my story has helped younger girls,” she said.
