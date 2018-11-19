Gymshark, the affordable workout gear company of gym-goers everywhere, just launched a huge Black Friday sale

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Gymshark is now running its annual Black Out sale to coincide with Black Friday.

The already affordable and hyper-popular gear is up to 70% off while supplies last.

The site was knocked offline for eight hours on Black Friday in 2017, though the traffic hasn’t downed the site yet in 2018. However, the label’s popularity suggests it’s best to move fast.

To potentially save more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can visit Business Insider Coupons to find up-to-date promo codes for a range of online stores, including Gymshark.

If you’re looking for affordable, figure-flattering performance wear, you’re not likely to find a better fit than Gymshark.

And while supplies last, you can get that extra-affordable Gymshark workout gear for up to 70% off in the site’s annual Black Out sale – going on right now.

However, as a cautionary reminder, it’s good to note that the company is known for site crashes during major sales. People like Gymshark a lot, and they do not like to wait and thereby risk sellouts on already inexpensive gear. While the company has promised improved site capacity, they were knocked offline for eight hours straight on Black Friday in 2017. So far this year, traffic problems have been solved with a few refreshes of the page.

Its popularity on Black Friday is not surprising, especially when you consider Gymshark’s affordability on an average day – let alone Black Friday. For staples like leggings, shoppers can pay as little as $35 – or $15 during the Black Out sale. At other brands with comparably cult-like followings, the same shoppers might pay closer to $100.

caption Gymshark’s iconic Flex Leggings are a steal at $38, but they’re only $12 – $19 right now. source Gymshark

Gymshark’s most iconic item may be their $38 Flex Leggings (now only $12-$19). They’re breathable, flexible, and no-nonsense – the high waistband is compressive and slimming and the seamless construction moves with you effortlessly. But they’re also designed with a none-too-subtle hand to be extremely flattering and “bum-contouring.”

The company also does trends better than competitors. They charge less, and deliver more precisely. For example, the women’s $46 Solace Bottoms (now only $14) are essentially high-waisted sweatpants, but they’re designed to look like a slimming, body-contouring casual pant rather than your grandmother’s shapeless parachute pants. There are concealed pockets, a fitted leg, a seam in the back that prevents unflattering bagging, and they cut off high enough to hit the part of the waist that is pretty much universally flattering.

If you want to get something for Black Friday, you should probably act fast.

Looking for more deals? We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on the internet.