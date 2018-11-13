H&M is selling a look-alike version of Victoria’s Secret’s $1 million bra for 0.02% of the price

caption Elsa Hosk walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Victoria’s Secret recently unveiled its 2018 Dream Angels Fantasy Bra. Extravagant might not even be the right word for it; decked in responsibly-sourced topaz and 2,100 Swarovski diamonds, the undergarment boasts a lofty price tag of $1 million.

Just in case you don’t have that kind of money to splash, you might want to look to H&M’s new collaboration with Moschino for a cheaper dupe.

The H&M x Moschino capsule isn’t exactly affordable, but it features a bustier that’s freakishly similar to the $1 million Victoria’s Secret piece.

As spotted by fashion Instagrammer Diet Prada, the silver Rhinestone-covered Bustier by H&M and Moschino comes in sizes zero through 10 and costs just $199.

It’s still pretty pricey for a H&M piece, but is a steal in comparison with the VS version, which is 5,025 times more expensive. This isn’t the type of garment that’s destined to stay hidden beneath your clothes. Wear it loud and proud with the knowledge that you paid only 0.02% for it.

