A doctor who cared for a woman who gave birth after a suspected rape at an Arizona care center has been suspended, and another has resigned

caption The Hacienda Skilled Nursing Facility is now the center of a sexual assault investigation by the Phoenix Police Department. source ABC 15

Two doctors who cared for a cognitively impaired woman who gave birth last month at an Arizona care facility are no longer working at the nursing home.

One of the doctors resigned while the other was suspended, the facility said in a statement.

Phoenix Police are investigating the pregnancy as a possible sexual assault.

Two doctors are out at the Phoenix, Arizona care facility where a cognitively impaired woman gave birth last month.

Both of the doctors worked directly with the unnamed 29-year-old patient, according to a statement Hacienda Healthcare released to local CBS affiliate Arizona’s Family.

“The two physicians who were responsible for the care of the sexual assault victim are no longer providing medical services to Hacienda patients. One has resigned. The other one has been suspended,” the statement reads.

The facility’s statement continues: “Once again, we offer an apology and send our deepest sympathy to the client and her family. Hacienda intends to do everything possible to restore its credibility in the eyes of our patients, families, the community and our agency partners at every level.”

We’re learning more about the woman’s condition

Meanwhile, INSIDER is learning new details about the woman’s condition through the family’s lawyer, John Micheaels.

In an email to INSIDER on Tuesday, Micheaels said his client “is not in a vegetative state,” as previously reported, but “significantly cognitively impaired.”

While previous reports said she ended up in this condition due to a near-drowning incident as a child, Micheaels said this was misreported as well and it was actually due to seizures she suffered as a kid.

The victim’s family also issued a statement through Micheaels on Tuesday, clarifying her condition:

“The victim’s parents would like to make clear that their daughter is not in a coma. She has significant intellectual disabilities as a result of seizures very early her childhood. She does not speak but has some ability to move her limbs, head and neck.

“Their daughter responds to sound and is able to make facial gestures. The important thing is that she is a beloved daughter, albeit with significant intellectual disabilities. She has feelings, likes to be read to, enjoys soft music and is capable of responding to people she is familiar with, especially family.”

It’s unclear how the description of the woman’s condition, and how she ended up impaired, was misreported for weeks. INSIDER first reached out to Micheaels on January 9, but didn’t receive a response.

The sexual assault investigation into her pregnancy continues. Earlier this month, Phoenix Police were granted warrants to take DNA samples from the male staff at the facility in an attempt to identify the baby’s father.

Meanwhile, the state has ordered the facility to hire an outside manager to run the facility.