At the Arizona nursing home where a woman gave birth in a vegetative state, an employee was fired in 2013 for making ‘inappropriate, sexual’ comments to patients

INSIDER viewed a complaint filed against the Hacienda Skilled Nursing Facility from 2013, in which a staffer was accused of making “inappropriate, sexual statements” about patients.

The staffer in question, who is not named, was immediately fired when the comments were reported to administrators, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services report.

INSIDER has since learned that the Hacienda Skilled Nursing Facility was investigated in 2013 after a staffer was accused of making “inappropriate, sexual statements” about patients.

The incident was detailed in an Arizona Department of Health Services complaint.

According to the complaint, three workers overheard the staffer in question make a comment about one client, who has an intellectual disability, “being in a sexual position.”

The staffer also made comments after observing two other intellectually disabled patients “performing self-stimulation” during “private personal time,” the complaint says.

When the staffer noticed a fourth client, who has a psycho-motor disability, with a semi-erect penis one day, the complaint says the worker remarked that he was going to have a “happy morning.”

Once the staffer’s comments came to light, he or she admitted to making the inappropriate statements and was immediately fired.

The other staffers involved were also fired since they didn’t make a report about the sexual comments until November 10, the complaint continues. Such incidents are supposed to immediately be reported to the clinic’s administration, as state law mandates.

Arizona DHS revisited the facility a month after the complaint and reported that the “deficiencies have been corrected.”

INSIDER reached out to the facility’s parent company for comment on Monday, but did not immediately receive a response.

On Friday, INSIDER also discovered that the nursing facility was cited in 2017 for failing to treat one resident with “dignity, respect and consideration.”

In that case, Arizona DHS public records revealed that a female certified nursing assistant came into a bathroom while a male patient was showering naked. The patient said this happened “on many occasions” and that it “made him feel uncomfortable.”

CBS affiliate Arizona’s Family was the first to report the story of the woman in a vegetative state who gave birth to a baby on December 29.

A source told the outlet that staffers at the clinic had no idea she was pregnant until she went into labor. The patient has lived at the facility for more than a decade, after a near-drowning incident left her in a vegetative state. Local police have launched a sexual assault investigation.