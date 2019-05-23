The disabled patient who gave birth after being raped at an Arizona nursing facility may have been pregnant before, new documents reveal

caption The Hacienda Skilled Nursing Facility is pictured above in Arizona. source ABC 15 Arizona

The Hacienda Skilled Nursing Facility in Arizona came under fire in December when one of its disabled patients gave birth. A nurse at the facility has since been charged with raping the patient.

On Wednesday, lawyers for the victim and her parents filed a claim with the state, demanding a settlement of $45 million for the “years of neglect, abuse, and exploitation.”

Included in the document is a report from the hospital where the victim was taken to after giving birth, which said it was likely not the first time she had been pregnant.

A nursing home in Arizona made headlines in December when a cognitively impaired patient at the facility gave birth and a male nurse was subsequently arrested on suspicion of raping her after a DNA test determined he was the baby’s father.

Now, new revelations about the victim’s abuse have been revealed in a notice of claim her parents’ lawyers have filed with the state of Arizona, demanding a $45 million settlement for the “years of neglect, abuse and exploitation” that she endured.

Among the most shocking revelations in the court documents that INSIDER reviewed is the possibility that the 29-year-old woman may have become pregnant before.

The victim had been in Hacienda’s care since age 3

Born in April 1989, the victim spent the first years of her life living on the San Carlos Apache Reservation with her parents and many siblings, according to the document.

When she was around two months old, she developed seizures and was eventually diagnosed with idiopathic encephalopathy with psychomotor retardation and cortical blindness.

By the time she was three, doctors recommended that her parents move her to an inpatient facility for care. She first started living full-time at Hacienda HealthCare in May 1992.

While initial reports stated that the victim was in a coma, her condition is more complex than that. As described in the claim, the victim is quadriplegic and largely non-verbal. But she does have the “ability to turn her head towards auditory stimuli” and can make some vocal sounds, including crying “when she is uncomfortable.”

caption Nathan Sutherland, 36, has been charged with sexually assaulting a disabled patient at the facility, resulting in her pregnancy. source Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office

That means that she likely knew who was abusing her, and felt pain when it happened, according to Sharon Cooper, a pediatric doctor whose focus is in the treatment of sexual abuse of vulnerable children and adults, who gave a statement to the victim’s lawyers.

“Although [the victim] could not ask for help or verbalize her fear, in all probability [she] would have recognized the body odor and voice of her assailant each time he was in her room, which likely caused her severe emotional distress and fear that she was going to be sexually violated again,” Cooper said.

Hacienda staff didn’t know the victim was pregnant until the baby was crowning

The claim also faults the victim’s care team and the state for not realizing she was pregnant until she was in labor, despite noting a large mass in her abdomen and missed periods.

“Hacienda instead treated [the victim] for constipation and weight gain, providing her with stool softeners, at least one enema, and reducing her caloric intake,” the document reads.

According to the claim, workers didn’t know she was pregnant until a nurse went to change the victim and “saw a baby’s head in her briefs.”

The victim gave birth to the baby boy at Hacienda, and both were then transported to the Maricopa County Medical Center for further care. It was there that doctors inspected the new mom and found some startling injuries.

There were signs of repeated sexual trauma

According to hospital records, doctors found some old lacerations that suggested a “history of vaginal penetration or trauma” prior to the baby’s delivery.

Given the fact that she had been in an unresponsive state of consciousness since the age of 3, doctors said the injuries were “obviously a result of non-consensual sexual assault.”

Doctors also determined that the baby’s birth was a “non-nulliparous event.” Nulliparous means a woman who has not given birth previously, regardless of the outcome. That means that doctors believed she had been pregnant before.

“Old healed hymen remnants and the gaping nature of her vagina suggest that repeat coitus has occurred and likely this is a repeat parous event,” the note continued.

caption Police officers are pictured speaking to people outside of the clinic. source ABC 15 Arizona

The victim’s parents are racked with guilt

The victim’s parents said in the document that they “are devastated with a myriad of emotions, including the guilt of leaving their daughter at Hacienda and sadness and disgust over imaging what [she] felt without ability to communicate to them.”

But they also point out in the claim that they had specifically requested, since as early as 2002, that only female staff care for their daughter, and that they had been promised this was the case.

Instead, Hacienda documents included in the claim show that her suspected rapist, Nathan Sutherland, worked with her unsupervised “hundreds” of times between 2012 and 2018, and that he wasn’t the only male staff member to do so.

“[She] suffered unspeakable terror, anguish, and pain through repeated sexual assaults, probably over many years, and now lives with the emotional and physical scars,” the claim states.

It added: “The unspeakable atrocities perpetrated upon [the victim] occurred as a result of systemic and individual misconduct and mismanagement at the Hacienda ICF-ID,and virtually non-existent oversight on the part of the State.”

The victim’s parents asking for $45 million in damages from the state. They want $25 million to go to their daughter and $10 million to each of them.

Hacienda didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment. The company announced in February it was shutting down the facility in Arizona. Sutherland is pleading not guilty.