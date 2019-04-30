Hackers have stolen a ton of data from an IT company whose clients include Oracle, Airbus, and Porsche

caption Porsche is among Citycomp’s clients. source Porsche

Hackers have stolen a ton of data from the German IT company Citycomp, whose clients include multinationals such as Oracle, Airbus, and Porsche.

Motherboard first reported the story, citing confirmation of the hack from a cybersecurity executive.

The hackers set up a website threatening to publish sensitive financial information, but it’s not clear what they have demanded from Citycomp.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Hackers are blackmailing a massive German IT company with stolen data on some of the world’s biggest companies, Motherboard reports.

The hackers created a website in which they claimed to have stolen “over 516GBb data financial and private information on all clients” from the IT-services provider Citycomp. The firm reportedly has some notable clients on its books, including Oracle, Airbus, Hugo Boss, Porsche, and Volkswagen.

Michael Bartsch, the executive director of the cybersecurity firm Deutor, which Citycomp said was authorized to speak about the attack, confirmed to Motherboard that the hack had taken place.

“Citycomp has been hacked and blackmailed and the attack is ongoing,” Bartsch told Motherboard in an email. “We have to be careful as the whole case is under police investigation and the attacker is trying all tricks.”

Read more: McDonald’s app customers are getting their accounts hijacked by hackers who spent as much as $2,000 on enormous orders of Big Macs and nuggets

Bartsch added that all affected clients were informed of the attack and that the company had not given in to the attackers’ extortion attempts.

“We did not yield to the extortion demands and our analysts are conducting a profound technical and forensic analysis on the attack,” he said. It is not clear what the hackers are demanding.

The website reportedly said it would make the stolen files public on April 31, but as Motherboard’s Joseph Cox pointed out, there are only 30 days in April.

Cox noted that the stolen data was not accessible and that clicking on the files yielded “403 forbidden” messages. He was, however, able to see the lists of files and their names, many of which suggest the files contain finance-related spreadsheets.

Citycomp was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Business Insider.