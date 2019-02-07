Häagen-Dazs just announced a line of alcoholic ice cream and cookie squares

caption Irish stout is one anticipated flavor. source Häagen-Dazs

In its new ice cream line, Häagen-Dazs has combine alcohol and ice cream.

There are seven new flavors.

They are going to hit the freezers in April.

Häagen-Dazs just announced a line of new products that combine two beloved treats: cocktails and ice cream. The ice cream creators are launching a line of spirit-inspired ice cream creations.

The creamy, liquor-infused frozen treats include seven new flavors: Irish Cream Brownie, Rum Tres Leches, Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle, Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch, Bourbon Praline Pecan, Irish Cream Cookie Squares, and Non-Dairy Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee.

caption Bourbon Praline Pecan ice cream. source Häagen-Dazs

“We’re thrilled to launch the Häagen-Dazs Spirits Collection. It’s an incredible combination of fine spirits and our rich, creamy ice cream to create the perfect indulgence,” brand manager Rachel Jaiven told INSIDER. “I’m particularly excited about Irish Cream Brownie. It’s inspired by our prior Irish Cream flavor, which is one of the most requested ‘bring back’ flavors – it’s kind of like an adult version of brownies a la mode.”

caption Irish Cream Brownie ice cream. source Häagen-Dazs

The pints of boozy ice cream contain 0.5% alcohol by volume.

caption Non-dairy Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee ice cream. source Häagen-Dazs

This isn’t the first time legacy ice cream brand Häagen-Dazs has paired alcohol with ice cream. In the past, the brand has made flavors like Rum Vanilla Caramel Blondie and Whiskey Chocolate Truffle in Canada. This time, however, the latest alcohol-infused creations were inspired by craft cocktails and the brand’s popular ice cream flavors, a PR representative for the brand told INSIDER.

caption Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch ice cream. source Häagen-Dazs

Häagen-Dazs isn’t the only ice cream brand leaning into the boozy dessert market. Indie brand Tipsy Scoop has made waves over the past several years with their line of cocktail-inspired ice creams.

And, yes, you do have to be 21 years or old to purchase and enjoy alcohol-filled treats of any kind in the US.

caption Irish Cream ice cream cookie squares. source Häagen-Dazs

The treats retail for $5.29 and will be available in grocery stores across the US in April. They’ll also be available in select Häagen-Dazs shops starting in March.

