You can stay in a real life Hagrid’s hut for just $1 and have the most magical Christmas ever

caption Hagrid’s Hut has been lovingly recreated as North Shire’s Grounds Keeper’s Cottage. source North Shire

A new competition will let one lucky “Harry Potter” fan and their friends stay in a real life Hagrid’s hut for a week for just £1 ($1.23).

The winner of the top prize will win seven nights with up to five friends in the beautifully recreated Game Keeper’s Cottage at North Shire in North Yorkshire, UK over Christmas.

One night in the hut usually costs £295 ($365).

The prize also includes a trip on a steam train from the station that the Hogwarts Express stops at in the films, an enchanted afternoon tea, presents from Santa, a magical Christmas hamper, and the chance to meet both Harry Potter and Hedwig.

You can enter as many times as you like.

Still waiting for your letter to Hogwarts to arrive? Good news, there’s another way you could live out your “Harry Potter” dreams, and it’s surprisingly affordable too.

You could win a seven-night stay in Hagrid’s iconic hut for just £1 ($1.23).

The Grounds Keeper’s Cottage has been recreated with incredible attention to detail, and a new competition will let one lucky person and their friends spend seven nights in the hut over Christmas.

Located at North Shire farm in North Yorkshire, UK, the cottage opened in April and usually costs £295 ($365) a night.

Read more: ‘Harry Potter’ fans can now stay in a cottage that looks just like Hagrid’s hut, and it’s surprisingly chic inside

But now the owners are offering Harry Potter fans the chance to win a stay for a mere £1 ($1.23).

The winner of the top prize can bring up to five people (maximum four adults) and will receive:

“A warm North Shire welcome.”

A “magical” Christmas hamper.

Presents delivered by Santa.

A steam train ride at the Harry Potter station from the films.

An “enchanted afternoon tea” while being entertained by magic performed by Harry Potter himself.

source Charlotte Graham and Carol Cavendish

The boy wizard will be played by Luke Williams, widely considered to be the UK’s best Harry Potter lookalike, who works at Alnwick Castle in Northumberland, UK as Harry for most of the year.

caption Luke Williams is a full-time Harry Potter lookalike. source North Shire

Sadly, Hagrid’s trusty companion Fang isn’t included, but you will get the chance to meet Hedwig (well, a snowy owl).

The cottage has been decorated in a cozy style, complete with real fireplace, rustic wooden bed frames, and a free-standing copper bathtub.

source Charlotte Graham and Carol Cavendish

There’s a second-place prize of three night’s stay in the cottage, and the third prize is two nights in North Shire’s Shire House.

You can enter as many times as you like, and entries close on October 31.

