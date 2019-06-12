There’s a new ‘Harry Potter’ coaster at Universal Orlando you can ride 2 different ways and Tom Felton has a tip for fans on getting the most out of it

caption Tom Felton, who played, Draco Malfoy, shows INSIDER why he loved the motorbike part of the “Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.” source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

A new “Harry Potter”-themed coaster opens at Universal Orlando in Florida on Thursday.

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the film series, told INSIDER and a group of press Tuesday afternoon he has already ridden Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure three times.

When you ride the coaster, you can sit on a motorcycle or in a sidecar.

Felton rode the sidecar once and the motorbike twice. He loved the latter.

The new “Harry Potter” coaster isn’t even open to the public yet at Universal Orlando, but actor Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the hit films, has already ridden it a few times over.

“Three times! It’s bloody brilliant,” Felton excitedly told a group of press Tuesday from inside the ride queue for Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure as he stuck three fingers up in the air.

caption Tom Felton excitedly throws up three fingers to show a group of press how many times he has already ridden Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventures. He was at the park Tuesday with “Harry Potter” stars James and Oliver Phelps, Evanna Lynch, and Warwick Davis. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

“I’ve only ridden it three times and I still don’t feel like I’ve taken the whole thing in, just the sheer speed of it really. I don’t know how fast I was expecting it to be, but it’s nippy,” said Felton.

The new coaster, which takes fans into the Forbidden Forest from J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series, travels up to 50 mph at times.

Back in March, Felton told a small group of press, including INSIDER, he wanted to be the first person to ride Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

“I don’t think I was the very first, but we were promised fairly quick access,” Felton told us.

Felton told INSIDER he rode the sidecar and then the motorbike twice, and he has a clear favorite.

“I hogged the front bike, but I started on the sidecar and went swiftly over to the motorbike. There’s something about the handles that appeal to me very much,” said Felton as he whipped out his arms to demonstrate holding the motorbike for us.

“I probably prefer the bike side,” said Felton.

We’re right there with him. INSIDER has also ridden Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure three times so far and if you choose to hold the motorbike handle bars throughout the entire ride as it bends, curves, and speeds up, it really does feel like you’re on a motorcycle. It’s a much different feeling from being in the sidecar, which is still enjoyable, but where you’re sitting straight up for the three-minute ride.

caption Here’s a look at the motorbike and sidecar seats on Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

Like Felton, we also recommend riding in the front of the train car if possible (you don’t really get to choose the row you’re seated in). If you’re on the motorbike and lean into it while holding the handlebars, you feel like you’re steering the entire coaster.

Tuesday night, Felton and more of the “Harry Potter” cast, including twins James and Oliver Phelps, Evanna Lynch, Rupert Grint, and Warwick Davis, reunited for an opening celebration of the ride at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

caption The group gathered together to “magically” lift crates into the air. source Courtesy Universal Orlando

We wouldn’t be surprised if Felton has been on the ride at least one more time by now.

caption The “Harry Potter” actors gathered together for a selfie Tuesday night. source Courtesy Universal Orlando

We’ll have more from our time on Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. The coaster opens to the public Thursday.