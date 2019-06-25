There are 2 different ways you can ride the new ‘Harry Potter’ coaster at Universal Orlando. Here’s which one is better.

caption Fans can choose to ride the motorbike or sidecar on Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. source Courtesy Universal Orlando

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is Universal Orlando‘s new “Harry Potter”-themed coaster.

Guests can ride on a motorbike or sidecar on the attraction.

You should try both if you can, but the motorbike is the way to go.

It has handle bars for you to hold onto that make you feel like you’re riding a motorcycle as the coaster twists and turns at up to 50 mph down the track.

It also has a purple button you can hit to “perform” magic to help Hagrid near the ride’s end.

The motorbike is also “Harry Potter” star Tom Felton’s preferred way to ride.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is open at Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure and if you’re trying to check out the ride, you’re going to want to ride it twice. There are two different ways you can experience the ride.

The new “Harry Potter” coaster ride let’s you cruise through the air at up to 50 mph in a motorbike or its sidecar.

Which should you ride?

caption Here’s a look at the motorbike and sidecar. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

I’ve been on the ride five times riding the coaster in both seats at day and nighttime to figure out the best way to ride. The motorbike is definitely the way to go, especially if you’re a motorcycle fan. You should definitely try to do both, but it may take you two days at the park to get on the ride more than once. Fans have been waiting anywhere from six to over 10 hours to get on the coaster since it opened on Thursday, June 13.

Here’s everything you need to know before riding Hagrid’s so you can decide where you want to sit.

The motorbike is the side you’re going to want to ride for the experience alone.

caption Here I am on the front motorbike during my first time on Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. source Theme Park Review

I rode the motorbike during my first time on the ride during the day and was instantly sold on it.

Typically, when I ride a coaster, I throw my hands up in the air for the entire ride. I didn’t want to do that at all while on the motorbike.

You’re able to sit up straight on the motorbike or lean forward and hold onto the motorbike handle bars. If you do the latter, it feels like you’re riding a motorcycle as it weaves around curves, tilts on angles, and speeds up several times throughout the ride.

Here’s what I’m talking about:

And if you can, try to sit in the front row.

As you’re flying through the air, it feels like you’re steering the entire coaster if you’re holding onto the handle bars. Another plus to the motorbike is that it has a purple button near the handle bars. Near the end of the ride, if you’re on the motorbike, Hagrid asks for you to push it to “perform” magic.

If you’re younger you probably feel like you’re performing magic. If you hit the button precisely when Hagrid tells you to, you’ll feel like you’re emitting dragon fire to help save the train full of people while lost in the Forbidden Forest.

caption Here’s how the purple button looks. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

The motorbike is more intense at night as you’re going through the Forbidden Forest. The forest isn’t lit up and the only light is one that shines from the motorbike. It makes it tough to know where you’re heading next as you zoom down the track and adds another level of thrill to the coaster.

After riding the sidecar once at night, my next three rides were all on the motorbike and I had no regrets.

The sidecar is great, too. The experience is a little different and the seat is noticeably lower.

caption Here’s a view of the sidecar as you board the coaster. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

The sidecar experience isn’t completely different from the motorbike, but it does put you a bit lower on the ride so you’re closer to the track.

The other major difference is that you get closer to the animatronic blast-ended skrwet and Hagrid and are more likely to get sprayed by a mist that emits from the skrewt.

Read more: All the magical creatures you’ll see on Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure

Since I spent the entirety of my motorbike journey holding onto the handle bars, I used the sidecar experience to throw my hands up most of the ride to feel the air rush through my hands. If you don’t like being higher up on the motorbike, then the sidecar may be the right choice for you.

‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton is #TeamMotorbike

caption Tom Felton tells INSIDER why he prefers the motorbike. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

INSIDER asked Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, where he sat while riding the coaster three times and which side he preferred. The answer was simple.

“I hogged the front bike, but I started on the sidecar and went swiftly over to the motorbike. There’s something about the handles that appeal to me very much,” said Felton.

.@TomFelton has already been on @UniversalORL's new coaster — Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure — 3 times and he's team motorbike. https://t.co/NfbsZimnpL pic.twitter.com/ofG4XNxCrs — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) June 12, 2019

“I probably prefer the bike side,” Felton added.

Is one seat more restrictive than the other? The sidecar is a little snug.

When I first boarded the motorbike, I was a little concerned it may be a bit restrictive for larger guests. You need to swing your leg over on a slightly narrow bike. However, the guys over at Attractions Magazine said they felt as if they had more room on the motorbike than on the sidecar.

Read more: Every ‘Harry Potter’ ride at Universal Orlando, ranked from worst to best

When I rode the sidecar I was surprised to find it felt a little more snug. I expected it to be roomier than it actually was. You definitely feel strapped in and safe though, which is good when the coaster is tilting at angles. In case you’re unsure of where you may be more comfortable sitting, there is a test car before you get to the ride where you can see what it’s like to sit in both the sidecar and motorbike.

Don’t board as a single rider if you want to choose where to sit.

caption Here’s a close look at one of the turns the coaster takes. source Courtesy Theme Park Review

The day after opening, I went to board the coaster again to see what the queue experience was like for park guests. The single rider queue was open to enter at different parts of the ride. Even though I was by myself, I didn’t wind up entering the single rider queue. I was told they weren’t allowing anyone else into that line at that point and that the wait was just about as long as staying in the regular queue. (That wound up being the case.)

I was thankful I didn’t wind up in the single rider queue. No one tells you that when you finally make your way to the front of the queue that you won’t be able to select what side you want to choose to sit on. The preference of motorbike or sidecar is given to single riders who wait in the normal line.

If you want to ride both, you’ll probably want to visit the park more than once.

caption Here’s the entrance to Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

For the next few weeks, the coaster is opening at noon in order to keep up with the ride’s daily maintenance. People have been waiting anywhere from five-to-10 hours when the coaster first opened to ride Hagrid’s. I waited eight-and-a-half hours to get on the ride when visiting the park on Friday, June 14. The attraction opened at noon that day.

Once you get on the motorbike or the sidecar during the day, your next challenge will be getting on the ride at nighttime. It’s an even better experience, but can be tricky to manage during the summer when the sun doesn’t go down until after 8 p.m. The park officially closes at 9 p.m.