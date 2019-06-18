The new ‘Harry Potter’ ride is so popular at Universal Orlando that it won’t be starting up until noon to keep up the ride’s daily maintenance

caption A shot of the line at Universal’s Islands of Adventure as fans wait for the new “Harry Potter” ride. source Kirsten Acuna

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure ride at Universal Orlando in Florida is so popular that the park has been keeping the ride open beyond regular park hours to accommodate guests.

In a statement, Universal Orlando said it won’t be opening the new “Harry Potter”-themed ride until noon for the “next couple of weeks” in order for the ride to get the correct daily maintenance it needs and technical support.

The ride opened to the public on Thursday and is one of the park’s best attractions.

When INSIDER rode the attraction with the public on Friday, Hagrid’s didn’t start operating until noon. We waited eight and a half hours to ride.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure at Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure has been open for five days and it has quickly become the park’s most popular attraction. The new “Harry Potter”-themed ride is so popular that Universal Orlando says it’s been tough for the team to keep up with the park’s maintenance for the past few days.

As a result, Universal Orlando Resorts said in a statement Monday that Hagrid’s will not be opening at Island’s of Adventure until noon for the next few weeks.

“This is our most sophisticated, high-performance, ride system ever – and our team needs time to take care of the ride’s daily maintenance and technical support,” said Universal Orlando in a statement on Twitter. “To make sure our team has the time it needs, we’ll be opening the ride at midday for the next couple of weeks.”

Here’s the full statement:

“Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is even more popular than we could have imagined – and we’ve been working hard to make sure everyone who wants to ride gets to do so. We’ve been managing through significant weather delays and running the attraction well beyond regular park hours to accommodate our guests. But this is our most sophisticated, high-performance, ride system ever – and our team needs time to take care of the ride’s daily maintenance and technical support. It’s been challenging for them to do that with our current operating schedule. So to make sure our team has the time it needs, we’ll be opening the ride at midday for the next couple of weeks. We are sharing this so you can better plan your day.

During this time, it’s best for you to enjoy the rest of Universal’s Islands of Adventure in the morning – and check in with our operations team for daily updates. And we’ll share any updates with you here, too.”

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure let’s fans sit in a motorbike or its sidecar as they travel along a track at up to 50 mph, twisting and turning, and even going backwards. You can read our full review of the ride here.

Fans have been waiting anywhere from six to a reported 10 hours or more to ride the attraction. INSIDER waited eight-and-a-half hours to ride the new attraction Friday.

During our time at the park on Friday, INSIDER heard that the ride was running until midnight on Thursday, opening day to the public, to accommodate guests. Universal’s Island’s of Adventure, where Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is located, normally closes at 9 p.m. On Friday, when INSIDER rode the attraction with the public, Hagrid’s did not open until noon.

When INSIDER was at the parks, Univeral Orlando was limiting the amount of people who could enter the queue past a certain time by saying the queue was at capacity.

Representatives for Universal Orlando didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for further comment.