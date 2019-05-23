Haidilao hotpot explodes in face of waitress who was trying to fish out customer’s lighter

A report by ETtoday later revealed that the waitress was actually fishing for a lighter that the customers had accidentally dropped into the pot. YouTube / Shanghaiist

A waitress was injured after a hotpot at China’s largest hotpot chain exploded, and spewed boiling soup on her face and body, Sina News has reported.

CCTV footage from a Haidilao branch in Yunnan on May 15 shows the waitress fishing for something in a pot of soup using two metal spoons.

Without warning, the pot of soup then explodes, spewing its contents on the waitress and customers seated at the table. The footage shows the three diners at the table scrambling to get away as the waitress backs away from the table as well.

A report by ETtoday later revealed that the waitress was actually fishing for a lighter that the customers had accidentally dropped into the pot.

The waitress was sent to the hospital for treatment immediately after the explosion occurred, the report added.

When asked if the customers who dropped the lighter would be held accountable for the incident, Haidilao said that the customers had also suffered minor burns, ETtoday reported.

The company added that its main priority was to ensure that the injuries of the waitress and customers were taken care of.

Read also: There are 22 Singaporeans in Forbes’ 2019 Billionaires list – including the founders of Haidilao, Hotel 81 and Osim

In the same report, Sina news said a similar explosion had taken place in a hotpot restaurant in Nan’an, Chongqing on February 22.

Footage of the incident showed a man throwing a lighter he had picked up into a pot of boiling soup before leaving the restaurant. The pot exploded seconds later, spewing soup all over the table. Fortunately, no one was injured, Sina News said.

Read also: