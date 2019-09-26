Hailey Bieber just had an epic bachelorette party, where she wore a veil and drank out of penis straws

caption Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) pictured during 2019 New York Fashion Week. source Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) celebrated her non-existent bachelorette status on Wednesday night, one year after she and Justin Bieber tied the knot at a New York City courthouse.

Days before the happy couple’s reported wedding ceremony, which TMZ reports will take place on Sunday in South Carolina, Hailey wore a veil and posed with penis-shaped paraphernalia at an event with her female loved ones.

The bachelorette party guests included Kendall Jenner, Kelia Termini, the bride’s sister Alaia Baldwin, fellow churchgoer Natalie Manuel Lee, and stylist Maeve Reilly – many of whom uploaded photos of the event on social media.

Baldwin, who’s reportedly in the bridal party, posted photos of her little sister wearing a form-fitting white dress and veil. “A whole bride,” she captioned one shot, which also appears to feature penis-shaped confetti and penis-shaped candies sitting on the table.

caption Hailey Bieber is Alaia Baldwin’s younger sister. source @alaiabaldwin/Instagram

She also shared a photo of, what looks like, penis-shaped straws.

caption The bachelorette party included many penis-shaped decorations. source @alaiabaldwin/Instagram

Termini tagged Hailey’s husband in her black-and-white photo: “Let the celebrations begin,” she wrote.

caption Kelia Termini, who posted this photo, is a Hawaiian surfer. source @keliamoniz/Instagram

Reilly, who has styled Hailey on many occasions, also shared a photo of the penis-shaped decor, as well as a bedazzled cup that appears to read “bride to be.”

caption Maeve Reilly, who posted this photo, has styled Hailey Bieber on many occasions. source @stylememaeve/Instagram

Reilly also shared a now-deleted video of Hailey sitting on Jenner’s lap.

On Thursday, she re-posted Termini’s photo of Hailey, adding, “Last nights Bachelorette Babe!!!” Shortly after, she posted a video of herself and Hailey dancing and smiling for the camera. A massive penis-shaped cup sat in front of them.

Lee posted a photo of herself with Hailey, writing, “Lil sis is a BRIDE.”

caption Natalie Manuel Lee, left, is a fellow member of the Biebers’ megachurch, Hillsong. source @nataliemanuellee/Instagram

She also shared one of Hailey embracing Reilly, drawing a circle around the “bride to be” cup.

caption She added three black-heart emojis. source @nataliemanuellee/Instagram

For her part, the bride posted a photo of her outfit on her Instagram story, which includes a sparkly “Bieber” necklace: “tonight,” she wrote, adding pink hearts.

caption Bieber’s nails were painted bright pink for the occasion. source @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey and her bachelorette party guests were photographed out and about Wednesday night in West Hollywood.

The Biebers recently celebrated their one-year marriage anniversary, but reports say they’re determined to have a traditional wedding ceremony, particularly because of their religious beliefs.

Read more: Meet the Biebers: Here’s a complete timeline of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s 10-year relationship and whirlwind marriage

More recently, the 22-year-old model opened up about their relationship for Vogue Australia’s newest cover story, which was published on Sunday.

Hailey told the magazine their relationship is “easier” now because they’ve “found a rhythm” – despite telling Vogue in December that marriage is “really effing hard.”

“I said that when we had first married. Look, marriage is always going to be hard and I think good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into,” she said.