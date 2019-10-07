Hailey Baldwin’s off-the-shoulder wedding dress included the phrase ‘Till death do us part’ sewn onto her veil

caption Justin and Hailey Bieber. source Ricky Vigil M/Getty Images

One week after she said “I do” to Justin Bieber in South Carolina, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) has finally shared photos of her wedding dress.

Bieber first took to Instagram on Monday with a picture of herself kissing Justin. While most of her dress is concealed in the photo, viewers can see its long train and matching veil, which is sheer and features the phrase “‘Till death do us part” sewn onto the edge.

“Last Monday was the most special day of my life,” Bieber captioned the photo, along with a smiley face.

She immediately followed with a close-up shot of her custom gown, which was designed by Virgil Abloh and Off-White.

The dress was made from semi-sheer lace fabric and featured an off-the-shoulder neckline. It also had long sleeves.

“Virgil Abloh, thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress,” Bieber wrote. “You and your Off-White team are incredible and I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation.”

Finally, Bieber shared a third image that showed her and Justin in front of a white curtain. In this photo, viewers can see her dress is backless, with only a thin string to hold her sleeves in place.

Bieber previously shared images from her wedding, in which she appears to have been wearing a different dress with a halter-style top. It’s unclear if she wore multiple dresses throughout her ceremony and reception.