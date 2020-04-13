Hailey Baldwin’s stylist shared never-before-seen looks from the model’s past fittings for Coachella

- source
- @stylememaeve/Instagram
- Hailey Baldwin’s stylist, Maeve Reilly, has shared more never-before-seen photos of her client’s outfits
- Reilly shared photos of Baldwin trying on multiple looks for Coachella, which has been postponed.
- In the photos, the model is wearing designers like Chanel, Alexander Wang, Balenciaga, Gucci, and more.
Hailey Bieber’s (neé Baldwin) stylist has shared even more photos of the model trying on never-before-seen outfits.
On Wednesday, Maeve Reilly shared photos of fittings from their last trip to Tokyo together.
On Saturday, the stylist gave fans a look at some of the outfits Baldwin tried on for Coachella. The yearly music festival was rescheduled from April to October amid coronavirus concerns.
“Since @haileybieber and I LOVE @coachella and are having serious FOMO right now we decided to share some never before seen looks from past fittings,” Reilly said in the caption.
*Fitting Outtakes Coachella Edition. Since @haileybieber and I LOVE @coachella and are having serious FOMO right now we decided to share some never before seen looks from past fittings. Look 1- Vintage @chanelofficial Tank and briefs layered under @yproject_official Jeans @off____white Face Mask (wonder where this is right now lol) Look 2 @alexanderwangny Runway look @gucci Platform Sneaker Look 3 @balenciaga Jacket @dbleudazzled Bra @99percentis Pants Look 4 (2018 fitting) Custom @danielleguizio Bra @laroxx Jacket @ksubi Jeans (she wore this without the jacket) Look 5 (2018) @hanes Tank @dsquared2 Jacket @levis Vintage Jeans @drmartensofficial Boots
In the first photo, Bieber is wearing a vintage Chanel tank and briefs layered under black Y/Project jeans. She is also wearing an Off-White face mask and red Vans.
In the second outfit, Reilly went for a more western vibe, styling Bieber in an Alexander Wang runway look from spring 2019 and Gucci platform sneakers.
- source
- @stylememaeve/Instagram
Bieber’s third outfit included a $2,590 purple Balenciaga parka and 99%IS lounge pants that were designed with purple cords down the leg.
She paired the look with a $35 d.bleu.dazzled ultra violet triangle top, which was still available at the time of writing, and white Naked Wolfe sneakers.
- source
- @stylememaeve/Instagram
The last two outfits were from 2018. In the fourth picture, Bieber is wearing a custom Danielle Guizio bra, a LaRoxx jacket, and $298 Ksubi jeans.
In her caption, Reilly wrote that the 23-year-old model did end up wearing this look without the jacket.
- source
- @stylememaeve/Instagram
In the final picture, also from 2018, Reilly put Bieber in a Hanes tank, an $8,555 Dsquared2 leopard leather jacket, vintage Levi jeans, and Dr. Martens boots.
- source
- @stylememaeve/Instagram
Lots of people commented on how fabulous the looks were, including Justin Bieber.
“Holy sh– that b—h bad to the bone. Love you babe,” he commented.
- source
- Celia Fernandez/Insider
