Hailey Baldwin said she gave away the money she earned from promoting Fyre Festival to charity

caption Hailey Baldwin in the Fyre Festival promo video. source Fyre Festival / YouTube

Hailey Baldwin was asked about her Fyre Festival involvement on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on February 6.

Corden asked her how much she received to appear in the promo video in a game called “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.”

Baldwin said she wouldn’t share how much, but it did make for a large donation to charity.

Corden was impressed that she gave the money away, so Baldwin didn’t need to do her forfeit of eating a disgusting item.

The video advertising Fyre Festival made hundreds of promises that the event never delivered. Models like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin featured in the promo, which described the “remote and tropical” island where guests would experience “the best in food, art, music, and adventure.”

In reality, the guests got incomplete, wet tents to stay in, no bathrooms, and very sad cheese sandwiches. The exposé documentaries on Hulu and Netflix have turned the festival into a talking point all over again, and since then people have been starting to talk more openly about their involvement.

Hailey Baldwin, for example, had to answer a question about the fee she received for being in the video on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on February 6.

Many models and influencers were paid to promote the festival by posting an orange tile on their social media feeds to get people talking.

It isn’t yet known how much they all received for their involvement, although Kendall Jenner reportedly received $250,000 for one Instagram post, which she has since deleted.

Read more: Hailey Baldwin says that she was once paid $150,000 for a single Instagram post and that she knows people who have been paid $1 million

On “The Late Late Show,” Baldwin was asked in a truth or dare game called “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” how much money she’d received to be part of the festival.

“Hailey,” James Corden asked her while trying to suppress a laugh. “How much money did you get to appear in the Fyre Festival promo?”

Baldwin didn’t look impressed at the question, but answered “Ok, ok, ok.

“I’m not going to share, but it made for a very generous donation to charity.”

Corden was impressed with her answer, even though she didn’t specify what she actually earned. So Baldwin was allowed to skip her forfeit of eating something disgusting.

Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik also recently broke her silence on Fyre Festival. She said she watched the Netflix exposé and cried.

Read more: A Victoria’s Secret model says she was ‘dragged’ into promoting Fyre Festival, and ‘cried’ when she watched the documentary

“The girls and I were just kind of dragged into it,” she said. “We would never want to promote something like that or take someone’s money.”