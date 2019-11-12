Hailey Bieber shared a heartfelt message of support for her aunt Hilaria Baldwin after miscarriage: ‘I’m so sorry’

caption Hailey Bieber is the niece of Hilaria Baldwin and her husband, Alec Baldwin. source Paul Morigi/Getty Images and Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Model and actress Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) left a heartfelt comment on aunt Hilaria Baldwin‘s Instagram after the author and yoga instructor revealed she’d experienced a miscarriage.

“I’m so sorry. Love you guys,” Bieber wrote, along with a red heart emoji.

Baldwin, who is married to actor Alec Baldwin, took to Instagram to share news of her miscarriage Monday night.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not okay right now, we will be,” she wrote in a heart-wrenching post.

Model Hailey Bieber left a heartwarming comment on her aunt Hilaria Baldwin’s Instagram after the author and yoga instructor opened up about her recent miscarriage.

“I’m so sorry. Love you guys,” Bieber wrote, along with a red heart emoji. Her aunt responded with a yellow heart emoji of her own. Other stars like Mario Lopez and Jamie-Lynn Sigler also left comforting messages on Baldwin’s post.

Baldwin, who’s married to actor Alec Baldwin (the brother of Bieber’s dad Stephen), took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news of her miscarriage Monday night.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not okay right now, we will be,” Baldwin wrote in her post.

“We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies – and we will never lose sight of this,” she continued.

In an Instagram story from Tuesday morning, Baldwin shared that she was “trying to be present” for her grief, while also understanding “that life goes on, and there is still beauty, even in darkness.”

This is the second miscarriage that Baldwin has dealt with this year.

In April, she revealed that she’d experienced a miscarriage, after previously sharing on Instagram that the embryo’s heartbeat was weak, and the unborn baby wasn’t growing as expected.

“There was no heartbeat today at my scan… but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here,” Baldwin captioned a family photo at the time of her April miscarriage.

“I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate,” she added.