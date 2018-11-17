Hailey Baldwin appeared to confirm her marriage to Justin Bieber by changing her last name on social media

caption Hailey Baldwin. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

Hailey Baldwin changed her last name to Bieber on social media.

The model formerly known as Hailey Baldwin now goes by Hailey Rhode Bieber. Rhode is her middle name.

This change came shortly after Justin Bieber referred to Hailey as “my wife” on Instagram.

The couple got engaged in July and reports of their marriage began to swirl in September.

As the saying goes, nothing is official until you put it on Instagram. This adage, of course, held true for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s marriage

Late Friday night, Hailey Baldwin changed her last name to Bieber on social media, which seemingly confirmed her marriage to Justin Bieber. The model, formerly known as Hailey Baldwin, now goes by Hailey Rhode Bieber, Rhode being her middle name.

After their July 2018 engagement, reports of their marriage first emerged in mid-September.

For nearly two months, it was unclear if the couple had actually tied the knot when they were seen they were seen at the New York City Marriage Bureau. At the time, Baldwin denied the reports on Twitter– although she has since deleted her tweet.

Now, it’s all come full circle.

caption Let the record show. source haileybieber/Instagram

People are fawning over her name change and apparent marriage confirmation.

justin calling to hailey 'wife' then she changes her user of baldwin to bieber and yall still think they're promo, their love is pure ladies thats the https://t.co/814at1q9pd — َ (@gangbiebz) November 17, 2018

good morning to hailey bieber only — ً (@suncitygrande) November 17, 2018

hailey bieber

oh

my

god pic.twitter.com/cGhUSpyDQJ — michelle / check dms nash!! (@weirdgrierr) November 17, 2018

Some people can’t help but make jokes.

Wait who’s hailey Bieber — ‎‏ً (@lovedsmaze) November 17, 2018

Alexa, play Justin Bieber That should be me #HaileyBieber pic.twitter.com/zVzxIeXvyP — rosie (@_rosiepayne) November 17, 2018

hailey bieber. That's it. That's the tweet. — ً (@flatlinejailey) November 17, 2018

hailey bieber sounds like a stan account — jennie ruby jane (@syahmiminaj) November 17, 2018

Baldwin’s name change came shortly after Bieber called her his “wife” on social media.

“My wife is awesome,” Bieber captioned what appeared to be a candid photo.

Initially, the photo was posted without a caption. Per Comments by Celebs, Baldwin herself responded to the picture before it was captioned. “That’s my babe,” she wrote.

Read more: Watch Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin meet for the first time 9 years ago

Bieber and Baldwin got engaged in the summer after they began dating earlier in 2018. They were also together in some capacity in 2015 and 2016.

In a 2016 interview with GQ, Bieber spoke at length about the nature of their relationship. He even suggested that he might marry each other one day.

“I know that in the past I’ve hurt people and said things that I didn’t mean to make them happy in the moment. So now I’m just more so looking at the future, making sure I’m not damaging them,” he said. “What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right?”

Right.