Hailey Baldwin tucked a neon-yellow shirt into a matching skirt, creating a ‘no pants’ illusion

caption Hailey Baldwin is a longtime fan of the “no pants” trend. source Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin wore a neon-yellow top and matching miniskirt by Matthew Adams Dolan during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

Baldwin tucked the bottom-left half of the button-up shirt into the cotton mini, which made the skirt look like an extension of the top from afar.

The neon-yellow top and skirt retail for $795 and $725, respectively.

A longtime fan of the “no pants” trend, the model has worn oversized button-ups without bottoms before.

In October 2018, Baldwin was spotted wearing an oversized, striped button-up shirt with no bottoms while out and about in Los Angeles, California, with Justin Bieber.

Hailey Baldwin recently put a new spin on the “no pants” trend by creating a pantless illusion with a neon-yellow top and matching skirt.

On Sunday, the model hosted CFDA and Vogue Fashion Fund’s Americans in Paris cocktail party during Paris Fashion Week.

At first glance, Baldwin looked like she was wearing a simple oversized button-up shirt, sans pants, to the event – a look that she’s rocked before. But her bright-chartreuse outfit was actually made up of a top and matching skirt by Matthew Adams Dolan.

caption Baldwin wore her hair in a sleek updo. source Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Baldwin tucked the bottom-left half of the shirt into the cotton mini, which made the skirt look like an extension of the button-up from afar. Matthew Adam Dolan styled the two pieces the same way in his Spring 2019 show during New York Fashion Week in September 2018.

The neon-yellow top and skirt retail for $795 and $725, respectively.

The model accessorized the pantless illusion with pointy-toe heels by Jimmy Choo, chunky gold earrings by Jennifer Fisher, and a black top-handle bag by Hunting Season.

caption A closer look at Baldwin’s outfit. source Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

The model has been a longtime fan of the “no pants” trend, a favorite among celebrities like Bella Hadid, Rihanna, and more.

Read more: Hailey Baldwin rocked the ‘no pants’ trend during a casual daytime stroll with Justin Bieber, and she accessorized with a $4,200 purse

In October 2018, Baldwin was spotted wearing an oversized, striped button-up shirt with no bottoms while out and about in Los Angeles, California, with Justin Bieber.

caption The model also accessorized with gold hoop earrings. source Splash News

The model completed the look with a $4,200 black Fendi “Peekaboo” purse and £350 ($458) hiking boots from House of Holland.