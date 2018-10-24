Hailey Baldwin threw an oversized blazer over a hoodie for a business-casual take on the ‘no pants’ trend

caption Hailey Baldwin’s latest “no pants” look is the definition of business casual. source Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

From blazer dresses to oversized button-up shirts, Hailey Baldwin can’t seem to get enough of the “no pants” trend.

On Tuesday, the model stepped out in Los Angeles wearing yet another pantless ensemble during a casual walk with fiancé Justin Bieber.

While Bieber opted for a blue tank top and gray shorts, Baldwin dressed up a black hoodie with an oversized gray blazer.

caption Justin Bieber and Baldwin both wore white sneakers. source Splash News

Baldwin accessorized the business-casual outfit with white sneakers, black sunglasses, and a simple updo.

Earlier this month, the model was photographed in Los Angeles wearing a more polished version of the “no pants” trend. During a daytime outing with Bieber, Baldwin paired an oversized button-up shirt with gold hoop earrings, a $4,200 black Fendi “Peekaboo” purse, and £350 ($458) hiking boots from House of Holland.

caption Bieber looked comfortable in a gray hoodie and sweatpants. source Splash News

Baldwin and Bieber have yet to comment publicly on their marital status since they got engaged in July. On Friday, The Blast reported that the model filed to register the name “Hailey Bieber” for the purposes of a clothing line on October 10.

People speculated that the two were secretly married in September after they were reportedly spotted at a New York City courthouse where marriage licenses are issued.

At the time, an unnamed “religious source” also told People that Baldwin and Bieber were legally married in the courthouse but were planning to have a “big blowout” with friends and family “soon.”

According to Us Weekly, on October 16, the pair “simultaneously said yes” when a fan in Los Angeles asked them if they were married.

