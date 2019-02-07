4 months after tying the knot with Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin says marriage is ‘really effing hard’

caption Justin and Hailey Bieber got engaged after less than one month of dating. source James Devaney/GC Images

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, formerly Baldwin, opened up about their marriage in Vogue’s newest cover story.

Hailey also explained that she and Bieber are invested in building “a healthy relationship” and come from “a really genuine place.”

Justin and Hailey Bieber, formerly Baldwin, recently opened up about their whirlwind marriage in a joint feature for Vogue’s newest cover story.

“The thing is, marriage is very hard,” Hailey said. “That is the sentence you should lead with. It’s really effing hard.”

The couple got married at a courthouse in September after dating for 12 weeks. While they’ve known each other for 10 years and dated non-exclusively three years ago, they had not been on good terms until rekindling their relationship this past June. Hailey described the end of their first relationship as a “very dramatic excommunication.”

“Negative things happened that we still need to talk about and work through,” Hailey said of their first relationship attempt.

The couple openly spoke to Vogue about their experiences meeting with a marriage counselor and using therapy to better understand each other’s differences. Hailey said she’s” fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship,” and that she and her husband are both “coming from a really genuine place.”

“I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy,” she said. “It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is.”

“But there’s something beautiful about it anyway – about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone,” she continued. “We’re really young, and that’s a scary aspect. We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes.”

Until now, the Biebers have neglected to officially confirm their nuptials or speak openly about their relationship in the press – though Hailey appeared to confirm her new relationship status in November by changing her last name to Bieber on social media.

