Hailey Baldwin turned heads in a sparkly minidress with a plunging neckline that was held together by thin strings

Hailey Baldwin recently stepped out in New York City wearing a dress with a one-of-a-kind neckline.

Tuesday night, the model attended an opening party for the Times Square Edition, a luxury hotel in midtown Manhattan. For the occasion, Baldwin chose a sparkly studded minidress with long sleeves and a plunging V-neck.

The daring neckline was held together by thin strings and a strip of thick black fabric that crisscrossed down the front to create the illusion of a statement necklace.

caption Baldwin wore her hair in a loose updo. source Splash News

The model accessorized the dress with black pointy-toe heels and chunky silver earrings. She also sported a casual bun and a rosy-pink makeup look.

Baldwin was joined at the opening party by several other models including her close friend Kendall Jenner, who wore a minidress with a similar silhouette.

While Baldwin opted for something a bit edgier, Jenner went sleek, opting for a long-sleeved snakeskin-print dress with a plunging neckline. The reality TV star completed her chic ensemble with gold disc earrings and strappy sandals.