Hailey Baldwin wore three show-stopping dresses during her wedding, and put a unique twist on each one

caption Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). source Phillip Faraone/Stringer/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) turned heads on her wedding day in not one, not two, but three custom-made gowns.

Bieber married her now-husband, Justin Bieber, in a quiet South Carolina ceremony on September 30. The couple technically wed on September 13, 2018, but waited more than a year to host their actual wedding.

Now, Bieber and her stylist have shared photos of all three gowns she wore on her big day.

One week after she said ‘I do,’ Bieber shared photos of her wedding dress on Instagram

While most of Bieber’s dress is concealed in the first photo she shared, viewers can see its long train and matching veil, which is sheer and features the phrase “‘Till death do us part” sewn onto the edge.

“Last Monday was the most special day of my life,” Bieber captioned the photo, along with a smiley face.

She then followed with a close-up shot of her custom gown, which was designed by Virgil Abloh and Off-White.

The dress is made from semi-sheer lace fabric and features an off-the-shoulder neckline. It also has long sleeves.

“Virgil Abloh, thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress,” Bieber wrote. “You and your Off-White team are incredible and I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation.”

Maeve Reilly, Bieber’s stylist, then shared photos of the newlywed’s two reception dresses

On Friday, Reilly took to Instagram with a photo of the couple dancing during their wedding reception. Bieber is seen wearing a sleeveless silk dress that was custom-made by Vera Wang.

Rather than heels or flats, Bieber also donned white sneakers with her reception look.

“The happiest bride I ever did see,” Reilly wrote on Instagram. “Thank you Vera Wang for Hailey Bieber’s custom dress she danced the night away in. And yes duh – sneakers.”

She then shared another shot of Bieber on the dance floor wearing yet another stunning gown. Her third dress, which was also made from silk, was custom-made by Ralph & Russo.

The dress features a high-neckline and thigh-high slit. She completed the look with strappy sandals from Jimmy Choo.