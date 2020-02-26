Hailey Baldwin wore a sparkling minidress with a daring cutout to a Saint Laurent fashion show

- source
- Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
- Hailey Bieber (neé Baldwin) attended a Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris, France, on Tuesday.
- She arrived wearing a black-and-gold minidress that had a halter-style top and triangular cutout underneath her chest.
- The model also wore diamond earrings, sheer black tights, and pointed pumps.
- Almost every piece of her outfit was designed by Saint Laurent.
Hailey Bieber (neé Baldwin) dazzled at the Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris, France, this week.
She arrived at the event on Tuesday wearing a black minidress from the French designer. It was covered from top to bottom with rows of gold sparkles, and its bodice wrapped through a halter-style neckline to create a triangular cutout below her chest.
It’s unclear if the dress was custom-made for Bieber. Representatives for Saint Lauren did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
- source
- Stephane Cardinale-Corbis/Getty Images
During the actual fashion show, Bieber added another Saint Laurent garment to her look: the Long Tuxedo Jacket in Grain de Poudre. She wore the piece, which retails for $2,488 (€2,290), while sitting next to Lily Collins and Kit Harington.
Not only did the jacket compliment her dress, but it also worked with her sheer black tights, Messika earrings, and patent-leather Saint Laurent pumps, which cost $863 (€795).
- source
- Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
To complete her daring outfit, Bieber opted for a much simpler makeup look. She seemingly wore glowing foundation, pink lipstick, black eyeliner, and mascara.
- source
- Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The model seems to favor sparkling dresses with cutouts. Back in January, she wore a sequined Zuhair Murad gown with a cutout across her waist to the premiere of her husband’s YouTube docuseries, “Justin Bieber: Seasons.”
The midi dress was also sleeveless, and had a sheer skirt. She completed the look with black sandals and an updo hairstyle.
- source
- Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images
