Hailey Bieber defended her husband on Twitter after Tool frontman Maynard Keenan said it was a ‘bummer’ Justin Bieber was a fan

- source
- James Devaney / Getty
- Hailey Bieber has jumped to her husband Justin Bieber’s defense on Twitter.
- Tool frontman Maynard Keenan tweeted that it was a “bummer” Justin liked his music.
- In response, Hailey wrote that Keenan must be unhappy with himself to say such hurtful things.
- “Very childish and hurtful thing to do,” she wrote. “I hope u find security within yourself. Sad place to be.”
- Hundreds of people responded to the tweet, some praising Hailey for being a supportive wife, while others took it as a chance to criticize her.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
Hailey Bieber is always quick to jump to her husband Justin Bieber’s defense. And when Tool frontman Maynard Keenan made a joke at his expense, she was first in line to call him out for being “hurtful.”
Music and pop culture publication Consequence of Sound tweeted out a story saying “It’s official: Justin Bieber is a Tool fan.”
In response, Keenan wrote “#bummer”.
— Maynard J Keenan (@mjkeenan) July 12, 2019
Hailey responded to the tweet, saying she thought it was a mean thing to say about someone for being a supporter.
“He expressed he was a fan of your music. Grew up listening to your music. You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you.,” she wrote. “Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope u find security within yourself. Sad place to be.”
He expressed he was a fan of your music. Grew up listening to your music. You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you. Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope u find security within yourself. Sad place to be
— Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) July 15, 2019
Hundreds of people responded, praising Hailey for being a “protective” and “supportive” wife.
“I love how much of a supportive person you are,” said one fan. “Tell him to ignore those ignorant people because they will never stop, enjoy and keep winning in life.”
However, not everyone thought it was Hailey’s place to say something. Justin received some criticism recently for defending his manager Scooter Braun amid the controversy over buying Taylor Swift’s music.
Read more: Why Taylor Swift is so angry about Scooter Braun buying her old music
Justin posted a picture on Instagram of him and Swift apologizing for their past, but also suggesting her claims about Braun being a bully were not true.
View this post on Instagram
Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..
In response, Hailey wrote underneath the post “Gentleman.”
But as a result, many Swift fans are angry at Justin, and take their frustration out whenever he or Hailey speak about something publicly.
For example, one fan wrote, “you do not even reach Taylor’s heels.”