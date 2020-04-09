Hailey Baldwin’s stylist shared photos of the model wearing 3 outfits that no one has ever seen

caption Hailey Bieber’s stylist posted the throwback photos on Instagram. source @stylememaeve/Instagram

Hailey Baldwin’s stylist, Maeve Reilly, shared never-before-seen outfit photos from their last trip to Tokyo.

In the photos, the model is wearing Miu Miu, Mugler, Gucci, and a Makkaroo Shop pants look.

Reilly made it clear in her caption that the last two were worn but never photographed publicly.

Hailey Bieber (neé Baldwin) might be staying put in Canada while her stylist is in California, but that doesn’t mean the fabulous outfits stop.

On Wednesday, Maeve Reilly, Bieber’s stylist, shared photos on Instagram of three never-before-seen outfits from their last trip to Tokyo together. In her caption, Reilly made it clear that her client had worn the last two looks but was never photographed publicly in them.

“2 & 3 were worn just never photographed,” she said in the caption.

In the first picture, Bieber is wearing head-to-toe Miu Miu in a taupe bra, $2,430 purple leather shorts, and a striped and embellished tan cardigan. She paired it with striped socks, $850 floral platform sandals, and a green crocodile handbag.

In the second outfit, Bieber wore a Mugler cream bustier top and $890 high-waisted jeans that were sold out at the time of writing.

caption Bieber wore head-to-toe Mugler in this outfit picture. source @stylememaeve/Instagram

Finally, in the last picture, the 23-year-old model looked cozy in an oversized, limited-edition Gucci x Dover Street Market fall 2019 jacket, a white crop top, and Makkaroo pants.

“Hope you guys enjoy! I miss @haileybieber and clothes and going places….,” Reilly also stated in the caption.

caption Bieber is wearing a limited-edition Gucci x Dover Market jacket. source @stylememaeve/Instagram

Although Bieber hasn’t been seen in her usual chic outfits, like the ones she wore to Paris Fashion Week in February, she is still posting photos in more casual looks. On April 2, she shared a photo in which she was wearing a vintage Chicago Black Hawks T-shirt and Vetements x Reebok socks.

Her husband, Justin Bieber, has also shared pictures of the two wearing lounge outfits around the house. On Tuesday, he posted a photo of Hailey in a Brandy Melville top and $180 Cherry PYP tie-dye sweatpants that were sold out at the time of writing. He wore a sweatshirt, a sherpa-lined red corduroy jacket, and a hat.