Hailey Bieber celebrated her wedding anniversary by posting adorable photos with Justin Bieber and revealing details about their marriage

caption Hailey and Justin Bieber have known each other for 10 years. source James Devaney/GC Images

Hailey and Justin Bieber, who secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse last year, celebrated one year of marriage on Friday.

To mark their first wedding anniversary, Hailey posted four adorable photos of the couple on her Instagram story.

“1 year of being your Mrs.,” she captioned the first photo.

Hailey Bieber via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/HP5QcA6eNK — Bieber-news (@yourbiebernews) September 14, 2019

After a whirlwind engagement, the young couple were spotted obtaining a marriage license on September 13, 2018. According to TMZ, eyewitnesses saw Justin shed some tears and even tell Hailey, “I can’t wait to marry you, baby.” Sources also told People the couple was officially married at the courthouse.

Although Hailey initially denied those reports, she later confirmed in an interview with Vogue that they had gotten married at the courthouse that day.

Read more: Meet the Biebers: Here’s a complete timeline of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s 10-year relationship and whirlwind marriage

More recently, the 22-year-old model opened up about their relationship for Vogue Australia’s newest cover story, which was published on Sunday.

Hailey told the magazine their relationship is “easier” now because they’ve “found a rhythm” – despite telling Vogue in December that marriage is “really effing hard.”

Read more: 4 months after tying the knot with Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin says marriage is ‘really effing hard’

“I said that when we had first married. Look, marriage is always going to be hard and I think good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into,” she said.

“Specifically, I said that when there were a lot of new things,” she continued. “I had never lived with someone before. I never had to cohabit with somebody in that way, so I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time. We were trying to bend in each other’s direction and learn what was comfortable.”

Hailey also discussed her and her husband’s Christianity, explaining that sharing a belief system “eases conflict.”

“It’s important for people to have something to believe in. It doesn’t have to be Christianity, by the way,” she said. “Spirituality and having something to centre yourself is important.”

Read her full interview with Vogue Australia here.