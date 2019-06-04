24 of Hailey Bieber’s best outfits

caption Hailey Bieber has worn a lot of memorable outfits over the past few years. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

Hailey Bieber, formerly Hailey Baldwin, is a model who is known for her trendy streetwear outfits and glamorous red-carpet looks.

The model has worn a lot of colorful, sparkling outfits over the years.

Some of her most signature looks are ones she was photographed wearing in New York City.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Hailey Bieber, formerly known as Hailey Baldwin, has been in the spotlight since she was a young teen thanks to her famous family. The daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, Hailey has been making public appearances for years.

As she began her modeling career and made a name for herself in Hollywood, she started to really develop her style. She’s always nailed the laid-back, off-duty model look that she’s mostly known for, but Hailey also knows how to get very glam when the event calls for it.

Now that she’s married to Justin Bieber, Hailey is often seen rocking casual looks and partaking in the athleisure trend.

Here’s a look at some of Hailey’s best outfits and how her style has evolved over the years.

In December 2014, she kept things casual in Los Angeles with Kendall Jenner.

caption She also got ice cream. source SMXRF/Star Max / Contributor/Getty

She hung out in LA wearing ripped jeans, a leather jacket, and studded black boots.

In 2015, Hailey showed off a glamorous look at the amfAR New York Gala.

caption She opted not to wear a necklace. source Mike Coppola/WireImage

She showed a bit of leg in a deep-red ombre gown by Gabriela Cadena.

In February 2015, the model rocked a Fendi minidress at an event for the brand.

caption Once again, she didn’t wear a necklace. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

She wore the green Fendi dress to attend the opening of the brand’s flagship store in New York. She paired it with simple, nude heels.

In April 2015, Hailey looked casual and stylish in a patterned jumpsuit in New York City.

caption She wore a monochromatic look. source Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

She was spotted walking in the West Village with Bella Hadid during a break from a photo shoot for Denim Supply Co.

In May 2015, the star made her first appearance at the Met Gala.

caption Her hair was darker than usual with this look. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

She wore an embellished, high-neck Topshop dress and silver heels. She even showed off a dark hair color. This year’s Gala theme was “China: Through The Looking Glass.”

Hailey kept things comfortable and casual in New York in 2015.

caption Her streetwear is trendy. source Josiah Kamau / Contributor

She was spotted in Tribeca with her dad and Jenner. Hailey wore a black-and-white chevron top and skinny jeans. She paired the simple look with a vibrant blue purse.

When walking in NYC in 2015, the model went for a rocker-chic vibe in an oversized tee and over-the-knee boots.

caption She paired the look with a leather jacket. source James Devaney / Contributor

Hailey kept her look trendy and edgy when out with Jenner in New York.

At the 2015 Harper ICONS Party in New York, Hailey wore a white gown.

caption Jaden Smith and Hailey Bieber. source Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The gown featured cut-outs and a high slit. At the event, Hailey was photographed with pal Jaden Smith.

Later that year, in October, she went for a strappy look at the MTV EMAs in Italy.

caption She paired the look with strappy heels. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Hailey’s dress, from Atelier Versace’s Fall 2015 couture show, featured intricate cutouts and plenty of sheer paneling. She added dark nails and smoky eye makeup to complete the look.

In early 2016, Hailey went for something a little more elegant at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation’s Oscar Viewing Party.

caption She kept her hair simple. source Maury Phillips/WireImage

Her red gown again featured a strategic cut-out as well as a high slit.

In 2016, Hailey showed off a colorful matching set at Marie Claire’s Fresh Faces party.

caption She wore platform heels. source JB Lacroix/WireImage

She paired a neon-accented mini skirt and cropped jacket with a purple bandeau top.

The star kept up with her more risque choices at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

caption She wore a monochromatic look. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Hailey didn’t need many accessories with this see-through jumpsuit by Georges Chakra.

At the Prabal Gurung fashion show in New York, Hailey made athleisure look dressed up.

caption She wore leathery leggings. source Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

She paired a black crop top with ripped black leggings and black combat boots, as well as an unexpected blue overcoat.

She attended the Elie Saab fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in various shades of purple.

caption That’s a lot of purple. source Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Hailey clearly wanted to go for a (mostly) monochromatic look in purple joggers and a cropped tank and coat that matched. She paired the look with studded black heels.

Hailey played with patterns during Paris Fashion Week in 2017.

caption She has a few pops of color in her outfit. source Timur Emek/Getty

She layered a cropped, blue sweatshirt under a graphic blazer with matching pants and a black beanie.

In January 2018, Hailey went for a monochromatic look when she wore a pink two-piece set in New York.

caption It’s a monochromatic look. source Raymond Hall/GC Images

She wore a pink crop top with matching pants that featured sheer panels.

At the 2018 BRIT Awards in London, Hailey experimented with dark lipstick and a glittering dress.

caption Her lipstick matched her gown. source Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

She wore a black-and-blue column gown from the Ralph Lauren Collection that really made a statement with her matching black lipstick.

In February of that year, Hailey wore a sheer, Fendi dress to an event in London.

caption She kept her look quite simple. source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty I

She was photographed attending the Naked Heart Foundation’s Fabulous Fund Fair.

In May 2018, she wore camouflage pants and a crop top in New York.

caption The camouflage pants make a statement. source Gotham/GC

Hailey paired the pants with a green jacket and black boots.

She wore a custom-made off-the-shoulder gown by Tommy Hilfiger to the 2018 Met Gala.

caption The gown has a long train. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Hailey paired the gown with a short pink bob, a flower crown, and lots of diamonds. The Met Gala’s theme this year was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and The Catholic Imagination.”

The star kept things simple in a floral dress and sneakers when out in New York with Justin Bieber in the summer of 2018.

caption She would later marry him. source James Devaney/GC Images

She paired the vibrant floral dress with white sneakers, a watch, and a dainty necklace.

The end of 2018 marked a more casual vibe for Hailey’s style, which was evident on the street and at events.

caption Her look was quite simple. source Jun Sato/WireImage

She attended a Tommy Hilfiger event in Japan wearing a black crop top, an oversized blazer, and cargo joggers.

In March 2019, she kept things interesting when she wore a bright-yellow shirtdress in Paris.

caption She paired the bright look with dark heels. source Marc Piasecki/GC Images

She added strappy heels and giant hoop earrings to the look.

In March, Hailey was spotted in New York wearing a long coat that was covered in colorful patches.

caption She wore white sneakers with the look. source Gotham/GC Images

The star kept the look simple by pairing the oversized coat with sneakers and jeans.