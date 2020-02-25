Take a look at photos of Haiti’s capital where the police and army clashed, killing a soldier and canceling the Carnival celebrations

Haiti’s Carnival celebration in the country’s capital of Port-au-Prince was disrupted for hours on Sunday as armed and masked, plain-clothed police officers protested their pay and poor working conditions.

The officers didn’t hold up placards with catchy phrases during their demonstration. Instead, they opened fire at the army. Some protesters had semi-automatic weapons, others carried machetes.

One soldier was killed in the clash and several police officers were injured.

The deadly protest brought an end to Carnival, the biggest celebration in Haiti.

At about 12 p.m., on Sunday, February 23, a gun battle broke out in Haiti’s capital Port-Au-Prince, as dozens of armed and masked men, who said they were police, protested for better work conditions.

Sources: Time, The Guardian

Since the end of last year, Haitian police officers have been demonstrating against poor working conditions, better pay, and the ability to unionize. Matters escalated about a month ago when six officers were fired after they tried to join a union.

caption Main roads through the city of Port au Prince are blocked after Sunday’s clash between Haitian police and the army in Port au Prince, Haiti February 24, 2020. source Estailove St-Val / AFP / Getty

Sources: The New York Times, Time

In recent months, Haiti, the poorest country in the Carribean, has experienced a break out in gang wars, a spike in kidnappings, and, according to The Guardian, 3.7 million residents are in need of urgent food assistance.

Sources: The Guardian, The New York Times

Haiti’s president Jovenel Moise has been unable to improve the country’s conditions, these protests weren’t directly aimed at him. But they did stem from the country’s sweeping unrest over Haiti’s weak economy.

Sources: The Guardian, Time

Things escalated on Sunday afternoon as Carnival, a “three-day raucous event,” according to Time, was due to begin. Carnival and its funding were the “final straw” for protestors.

Sources: The Guardian, Time

As armed, plain-clothed officers, and their supporters took to the streets, they shouted, “No money for police officers but enough money for carnival.”

Source: The Guardian

The procession headed towards the presidential palace but was interrupted outside the army’s headquarters. The army was only recently reformed in 2017, after being disbanded in 1995, when Haiti’s dictatorship fell.

caption A boy gestures as a man in a Haitian National Police uniform aims a gun during a shooting in Champ de Mars, Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 23, 2020. source Andres Martinez Casares / Reuters

Sources: The Guardian, PBS

It’s not entirely clear, but reports said that the two factions started shooting at each other after officers fired into the sky.

Source: The Guardian

Gunfire was exchanged for hours. At one point, a drone was spotted taking photos of the battle. Officers followed the drone back to Radio Caraibes, a broadcaster, and opened fire on the building. There have been no reports of anyone being hurt there.

Source: ABC News

It wasn’t just police and soldiers that were fighting. Protesters, armed with machetes, showed their support.

Young people joined in, too.

More officers, wielding semi-automatic weapons, joined the gun battle, which lasted until about 6 p.m.

Sources: The Guardian, Time

At least three police officers were injured, and one soldier was killed.

By Sunday evening, the Haitian government announced Carnival was canceled to “avoid a bloodbath.”

caption A Haitian National Police officer gestures to calm down protesters during a shooting in Champ de Mars, Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 23, 2020. source Andres Martinez Casares / Reuters

Source: Time

The Haitian government released a statement that said the attacks were an attack against freedom and democracy, according to The New York Times.

caption A man in a Haitian National Police uniform aims a rifle as people take cover during a shooting in Champ de Mars, Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 23, 2020. source Andres Martinez Casares / Reuters

Source: The New York Times

That wasn’t how police officers saw their demonstration, though. A gunman in a black-and-white clown mask told a reporter they wanted their fired colleagues reinstated, and a pay rise for all police officers. He spoke anonymously, because he wasn’t authorized to speak to the press.

caption Protesters take cover during a shooting at a protest called by members of the police, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 23, 2020. source Andres Martinez Casares / Reuters

Sources: Time, Business Insider

While Sunday’s deadly gunfight eventually ended, the struggle continues between police and the Haitian government to meet the officers’ demands. “Until this is done we will not sit and talk,” a protestor said. “The president has proven that he does not care about our demands.”

Sources: ABC News