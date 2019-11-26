Beloved PC gaming franchise ‘Half-Life’ is getting a VR revival, but buying a new setup will cost you at least $1,000

source “Half-Life Alyx”/Valve

“Half-Life: Alyx” is the first “Half-Life” game in more than 12 years, and it will only be playable in virtual reality.

“Half-Life: Alyx” will require a high-end virtual reality headset, two motion controllers, and a decent gaming computer to run the game properly.

Valve, the game’s creator, released a $1,000 VR system called the Valve Index earlier this year, but “Half-Life: Alyx” will work with cheaper headsets too.

Ultimately, if you don’t already have a gaming computer at home, you’ll need about $1,000 to play “Half-Life: Alyx” when it’s released in March 2020.

“Half-Life: Alyx” will revive one of the most beloved PC gaming franchises of all time in March 2020, but it will only be playable in virtual reality – a costly setback for “Half-Life” fans who haven’t already invested in VR.

Like most blockbuster virtual reality games, “Half-Life: Alyx” will require a quality gaming PC along with a high-end VR headset. The computer provides the extra processing power needed to create realistic visuals in a full field of view around the player.

Valve, the company behind “Half-Life: Alyx,” launched a new $1,000 VR system called the Valve Index earlier this year, which costs $1,000 for a VR headset, two controllers, and the two sensors needed for the headset to work. Anyone who owns the Valve Index headset or controllers will receive a free copy of “Half-Life: Alyx” when it’s released in March 2020.

caption “Half-Life: Alyx” is already looking like one of the most impressive VR games ever made, but it won’t be cheap to play. source “Half-Life Alyx”/ Valve

“Half-Life: Alyx” will work with less expensive VR headsets too, like the $400 Oculus Rift S and Windows Mixed-Reality headsets, which sell for as low as $250.

However, the PC required to play “Half-Life: Alyx” is the bigger investment.

Based on Valve’s minimum requirements for “Half-Life: Alyx,” building a new computer to play the game would cost at least $600, without factoring in the cost of a new monitor, keyboard, and mouse. The minimum requirements include:

An Intel i5-7500 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 processor

12 GB RAM

NVIDIA GTX 1060 or AMD RX 580 graphics card with at least 6 GB VRAM

If you’re already a dedicated PC gamer you might already have a computer that meets the minimum requirements, but the high cost of entry for “Half-Life: Alyx,” could make it difficult some fans from giving the game a shot. Here’s hoping that virtual reality systems continue to get more affordable over time.