What a $500,000 home looks like in 25 major cities across America

- The cost per square foot for homes can vary drastically from city to city.
- You can get a lot more space in Dallas or Chicago than in New York or the Bay Area.
- To compare home size across housing markets, real estate listing site Trulia pulled listings in the $500,000 range for the 25 biggest US metros.
Space is hard to come by in some of America’s most popular housing markets.
Homebuyers in New York, for instance, are paying over $1,000 per square foot right now, while buyers in Detroit and Chicago are paying closer to $400 per square foot.
To find out how home sizes compare across America, we asked Trulia to gather listings in the $500,000 range for the country’s largest metro areas by population.
Below, check out how much square footage buyers get for homes priced between $499,000 and $525,000 in 25 popular cities, ordered from lowest to highest cost per square foot.
Orlando, Florida
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $500,000
Square feet: 3,609
Price per square foot: $139
Fort Worth, Texas
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $499,999
Square feet: 2,975
Price per square foot: $168
Phoenix, Arizona
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $495,000
Square feet: 2,748
Price per square foot: $180
Baltimore, Maryland
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $499,000
Square feet: 2,740
Price per square foot: $182
Riverside, California
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $509,900
Square feet: 2,631
Price per square foot: $194
Houston, Texas
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $525,000
Square feet: 2,619
Price per square foot: $200
Suffolk County, New York
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $519,900
Square feet: 2,600
Price per square foot: $200
St. Louis, Missouri
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $499,900
Square feet: 2,352
Price per square foot: $213
Newark, New Jersey
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $499,000
Square feet: 2,188
Price per square foot: $228
Tampa, Florida
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $514,900
Square feet: 2,240
Price per square foot: $230
Dallas, Texas
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $499,000
Square feet: 2,060
Price per square foot: $242
Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $499,000
Square feet: 2,018
Price per square foot: $248
Charlotte, North Carolina
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $499,900
Square feet: 1,904
Price per square foot: $263
Denver, Colorado
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $520,000
Square feet: 1,854
Price per square foot: $280
Seattle, Washington
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $499,950
Square feet: 1,760
Price per square foot: $284
Atlanta, Georgia
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $499,000
Square feet: 1,722
Price per square foot: $290
Anaheim, California
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $520,000
Square feet: 1,311
Price per square foot: $397
Detroit, Michigan
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $515,000
Square feet: 1,221
Price per square foot: $422
Chicago, Illinois
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $499,000
Square feet: 1,146
Price per square foot: $435
San Diego, California
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $505,000
Square feet: 1,115
Price per square foot: $453
Miami, Florida
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $520,000
Square feet: 1,142
Price per square foot: $455
Washington, DC
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $499,000
Square feet: 775
Price per square foot: $645
Los Angeles, California
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $515,000
Square feet: 740
Price per square foot: $696
Oakland, California
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $518,000
Square feet: 640
Price per square foot: $809
New York, New York
- Image from Trulia listing
Listing price: $499,000
Square feet: 450
Price per square foot: $1,109