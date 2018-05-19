What a $500,000 home looks like in 25 major cities across America

By
Tanza Loudenback, Matthew Michaels, Business Insider US
  • The cost per square foot for homes can vary drastically from city to city.
  • You can get a lot more space in Dallas or Chicago than in New York or the Bay Area.
  • To compare home size across housing markets, real estate listing site Trulia pulled listings in the $500,000 range for the 25 biggest US metros.

Space is hard to come by in some of America’s most popular housing markets.

Homebuyers in New York, for instance, are paying over $1,000 per square foot right now, while buyers in Detroit and Chicago are paying closer to $400 per square foot.

To find out how home sizes compare across America, we asked Trulia to gather listings in the $500,000 range for the country’s largest metro areas by population.

Below, check out how much square footage buyers get for homes priced between $499,000 and $525,000 in 25 popular cities, ordered from lowest to highest cost per square foot.

Orlando, Florida

Listing price: $500,000

Square feet: 3,609

Price per square foot: $139

Fort Worth, Texas

Listing price: $499,999

Square feet: 2,975

Price per square foot: $168

Phoenix, Arizona

Listing price: $495,000

Square feet: 2,748

Price per square foot: $180

Baltimore, Maryland

Listing price: $499,000

Square feet: 2,740

Price per square foot: $182

Riverside, California

Listing price: $509,900

Square feet: 2,631

Price per square foot: $194

Houston, Texas

Listing price: $525,000

Square feet: 2,619

Price per square foot: $200

Suffolk County, New York

Listing price: $519,900

Square feet: 2,600

Price per square foot: $200

St. Louis, Missouri

Listing price: $499,900

Square feet: 2,352

Price per square foot: $213

Newark, New Jersey

Listing price: $499,000

Square feet: 2,188

Price per square foot: $228

Tampa, Florida

Listing price: $514,900

Square feet: 2,240

Price per square foot: $230

Dallas, Texas

Listing price: $499,000

Square feet: 2,060

Price per square foot: $242

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Listing price: $499,000

Square feet: 2,018

Price per square foot: $248

Charlotte, North Carolina

Listing price: $499,900

Square feet: 1,904

Price per square foot: $263

Denver, Colorado

Listing price: $520,000

Square feet: 1,854

Price per square foot: $280

Seattle, Washington

Listing price: $499,950

Square feet: 1,760

Price per square foot: $284

Atlanta, Georgia

Listing price: $499,000

Square feet: 1,722

Price per square foot: $290

Anaheim, California

Listing price: $520,000

Square feet: 1,311

Price per square foot: $397

Detroit, Michigan

Listing price: $515,000

Square feet: 1,221

Price per square foot: $422

Chicago, Illinois

Listing price: $499,000

Square feet: 1,146

Price per square foot: $435

San Diego, California

Listing price: $505,000

Square feet: 1,115

Price per square foot: $453

Miami, Florida

Listing price: $520,000

Square feet: 1,142

Price per square foot: $455

Washington, DC

Listing price: $499,000

Square feet: 775

Price per square foot: $645

Los Angeles, California

Listing price: $515,000

Square feet: 740

Price per square foot: $696

Oakland, California

Listing price: $518,000

Square feet: 640

Price per square foot: $809

New York, New York

Listing price: $499,000

Square feet: 450

Price per square foot: $1,109