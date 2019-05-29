Half of Singaporeans prefer not to hire someone with a tattoo – even if they’re qualified

Face, neck, or arm tattoos – places where the tattoo cannot be easily hidden – were most likely to affect a qualified job-seeker’s chances of getting hired, a survey found. Pixabay

Job hunting? Hope you don’t have any face tattoos.

A survey of 1,075 Singaporeans published by market research firm YouGov on Wednesday (May 29) has revealed that locals still hold “conservative” views of tattoos in the workplace, with nearly 90 per cent of those polled less likely to hire candidates with face tattoos, even if they were fully qualified for the job.

In addition, about 75 and 60 per cent of respondents were less likely to hire qualified candidates with neck tattoos, and hand or arm tattoos, respectively.

Back tattoos were regarded as the most acceptable as they could be completely hidden, with just around 10 per cent of respondents objecting to these candidates.

In general, about half the respondents said they would be less likely to hire a qualified candidate with a tattoo.

The other half said tattoos had no effect on their decision to hire a candidate, with five per cent of respondents saying they were in fact more likely to hire tattooed candidates.

YouGov

The survey also noted that negative sentiments toward tattoos were stronger among the older generation: 60 per cent of those over 55 said they were less likely to hire tattooed candidates, compared to about 30 per cent of those aged 18 to 24.

However, YouGov spokesman Jake Gammon said that although tattoos were becoming more mainstream – with about 10 per cent of Singaporeans having one – they still affected job seekers’ employability significantly.

According to the survey, about 60 percent of respondents felt those with tattoos should cover them up at work, while 70 per cent felt certain professions were “unsuitable” for people with tattoos.

