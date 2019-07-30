More than half of Americans say Trump is racist, including 80% of African-Americans, a new poll found

Just over half of the US says President Donald Trump is racist, according to a new Quinnipiac poll.

This poll, conducted July 25 to 28 and released Tuesday, came as Trump continues to face widespread criticism over tweets attacking lawmakers of color.

There’s a stark divide on this issue along both partisan and racial lines.

46% of white people said Trump is racist, compared to 80% of black people, the poll found.

Meanwhile, the poll showed 91% of Republicans believe Trump is not racist, compared to 86% of Democrats who say he is.

“I’m the least racist person there is anywhere in the world,” President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

But many people across the US disagree.

A slim majority of Americans (51%) believe President Donald Trump is racist, according to a new national Quinnipiac poll, while 45% say he is not. The poll comes after Trump’s criticism of lawmakers of color, including saying that congresswomen critical of his policies should “go back” to “totally broken” countries they’re from, despite three of four of them being born in the US.

The poll found a significant divide between white people and people of color on whether Trump is racist:

46% of white people said Trump is racist, while 50% said he is not.

80% of black people said Trump is racist, while 11% said he is not.

55% of Latino people said Trump is racist, while 44% said he is not.

There was also a sharp split along partisan lines. A whopping 91% of Republicans said Trump is not racist, while just 8% said he is. Meanwhile, 86% of Democrats said Trump is racist as 9% said he’s not.

Most independents (56%) said Trump is racist, while roughly four-in-10 said he’s not.

This poll, conducted July 25 to 28 and released Tuesday, came as Trump continues to face widespread criticism over tweets attacking lawmakers of color, most recently Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland. In the process, Trump disparaged the city of Baltimore, a large portion of which is in Cummings’ congressional district.

TRUMP: "The African American people have been calling the White House. They have never been so happy as what a president has done." pic.twitter.com/78IIdQKuuW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 30, 2019

Trump on Tuesday claimed African-American voters “have never been so happy” with the job he’s done as president.

But a separate Quinnipiac poll, released Monday, found Trump has a 6% approval rating and 84% disapproval rating with black voters. This is consistent with other polling.

While Gallup polling shows Trump’s approval rating at 44% overall, it rests at 8% among black Americans.