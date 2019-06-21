Half of the world’s super-penthouses on sale now are in Singapore – take a look inside

The super penthouse on the top floor of Wallich Residence in Tanjong Pagar boasts a pool, jacuzzi and cabana. Sotheby’s Realty website

Want to live like a crazy rich Asian? Well, we know a nice place you could get (at a crazy rich price).

Singapore is home to six of the 11 super penthouses around the world currently on sale, The Straits Times (ST) quoted brokerage firm List Sotheby’s International Realty as saying on Wednesday (June 19).

The others are located in Monaco, Miami, New York and Auckland.

While a typical penthouse is a luxury apartment located at the top of a tall building, super penthouses go one level beyond, with requirements such as a minimum size of 10,000 square feet (about 10 times the size of a four-room HDB flat) and a building height of at least 1,000 feet.

Only six super penthouses were sold in Singapore between 2006 and 2019, ST reported.

According to List Sotheby’s, here are the six ultra-lavish penthouses on sale in Singapore, and their asking price:

#1: Wallich Residence (Tanjong Pagar) – S$108 million

This apartment, which comes with a whopping S$108 million price tag, is the country’s largest non-landed property. It’s located on the 62nd to 64th floor of Guoco Tower.

Sotheby’s Realty website

There’s five bedrooms, an entertainment room, and a family room with insane 360-degree views of the CBD.

Sotheby’s Realty website

There’s a large dining room…

Sotheby’s Realty website

A living room with a bar…

Sotheby’s Realty website

… and on the top floor, a 12-metre pool and jacuzzi.

Sotheby’s Realty website

#2: The Marq (Orchard) – S$128 million

This building has swimming pools cantilevered outside every unit and is designed to replicate the privacy of a large bungalow.

Jason Quah/The Straits Times

Its penthouse has a private pool and a roof terrace…

… and an interior decorated by French fashion house Hermes, featuring the brand’s iconic horse motif and furniture from the brand’s home collection.

Michel Denance

The dining room features a crystal chandelier by Saint-Louis Cristalleries – a glass-making company owned by Hermes – and framed Hermes silk scarves.

Michel Denance

This is the first apartment in the world decorated entirely by Hermes.

Michel Denance

The penthouse’s furniture, fabrics, wallpapers, carpets, artwork and tableware are all Hermes-branded.

#3: Reflections At Keppel Bay (Keppel) – S$68 million

The penthouse of Reflections at Keppel Bay sits on levels 39 to 41 of the central tower. It’s designed by architect Daniel Libeskind.

The penthouse has six bedrooms and an entertainment lounge.

Keppel Corporation

The interior was designed by a Milan-based interior design studio.

Keppel Corporation

Its furnishings are from Saporiti Italia, a company that creates original furniture collections in collaboration with famous architects and designers worldwide.

There’s a dining table with a lily pad-themed light fixture.

The penthouse has views of Keppel Bay, Sentosa, and the sea.

#4: Hilltops (Orchard) – S$27.5 million

This botanical-themed condominium is close to Paragon, Takashimaya and Ion Orchard.

It has four two-storey penthouses, each with its own private pool and roof terrace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS (@scglobaldevt) on Feb 26, 2016 at 12:23am PST

In the penthouse, the staircase to the second story is nestled in a nook filled with greenery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS (@scglobaldevt) on May 12, 2017 at 3:12am PDT

#5: Boulevard Vue (Orchard) – S$61 million

This penthouse sits opposite the Four Seasons Hotel. The entire building houses just 28 apartments, with one apartment per floor. Each apartment gets two private lifts.

The top three floors house the super-penthouse, which features an open-air swimming pool on the roof.

The 25-metre lap pool is surrounded by glass walls and has a view of the Orchard district.

The building is designed by renowned architect Takashi Sugimoto. While there are no images of the penthouse interior available, every apartment gets unblocked views.

The dining and living area in a show unit. Boulevard Vue

The kitchens and bathrooms are filled with fittings and appliances by luxury brands.

Boulevard Vue

Even the toilet comes with a panoramic city view.

#6: Concourse Skyline (Bugis) – S$48 million

This condominium, located along Beach Road has 360 units, including a penthouse, a sky suite, and a super penthouse.

Hong Fok Corporation

The apartments boast views of the Singapore skyline, including the Singapore Flyer.

The three-storey penthouse sits on levels 39 to 41 – the top three floors of the residential tower – and is run by luxury publication Robb Report Singapore.

The entire apartment is kitted out in exclusive furnishings and decor from over 20 luxury brands, including Ermenegildo Zegna, De’Longhi, and Leica.

Meanwhile, the bathroom features Singapore’s first matte black bathtub by German brand Kaldewei. The tub is also a speaker that plays music when connected to a phone via Bluetooth.

Dotted everywhere are paintings and sculptures by renowned artists…

… such as this mirror, designed by French designer Samuel Accoceberry.

There’s an outdoor pool right beside the master bedroom, and and a barbecue area on the rooftop.

The penthouse comes with on-demand spa services, where therapists will come to the house to do foot spas, facials, body scrubs and massages.

There’s even a rare 1.01-carat vivid blue diamond displayed in the house – a gift to whoever buys it.

The diamond’s owner will also get to charter a Bombardier private jet for 40 hours.

Read also: