29 photos that show how Halle Berry’s style has changed over the years

caption Halle Berry in 2014. source Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Since the late ’80s, Halle Berry has been a staple celebrity in Hollywood. She’s widely known around the world for her roles in films like “X-Men” and “Catwoman.” She’s also become known for her boundary-pushing fashion on the red carpet.

Over the years, Berry has worn numerous eye-catching ensembles, from sheer dresses to glamorous ball gowns. She’s also changed her hairstyle multiple times, which has often made her look even more striking.

From the minidresses she wore in the early 2000s to the sleek styles she wears today, here’s a look back at Berry’s fashion evolution.

In 1989, Halle Berry stepped out in a polka-dot ensemble that perfectly represented the decade.

caption Halle Berry attends the opening of a restaurant in New York City on October 5, 1989. source Jim Smeal/Getty Images

Her two-piece set was comprised of a polka-dot top with puffy sleeves and floral details, as well as a matching knee-length skirt.

Three years later in 1992, Berry wore a strapless red gown.

caption Halle Berry arrives at the NAACP Image Awards in California on January 11, 1992. source Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

She wore the red ensemble, which was slightly sheer and had a short train, to the 24th annual NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Still, her style remained playful throughout the ’90s. For example, she wore a pink dress with a full skirt to an event in 1993.

caption Halle Berry at Universal Studios in Universal City, California, on March 9, 1993. source Ron Galella/Getty Images

Berry’s dress included padded shoulders and floral embellishments. She also donned sparkling heels and a matching clutch for the event.

In 1994, Berry wore a casual outfit that would still be considered trendy today.

caption Halle Berry on June 4, 1994 at the “A Time for Heroes” Celebrity Carnival. source Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

While attending the “A Time for Heroes” Celebrity Carnival, which benefited the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, Berry wore high-waisted shorts, a black belt, and cream crop top.

To accessorize, Berry chose circular sunglasses with a gold chain, and white boots with tall socks.

The actress began to wear lots of tank top-style dresses in 1995.

caption Halle Berry attends the premiere of “Losing Isaiah” in California on March 15, 1995. source Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

For the premiere of “Losing Isaiah,” Berry wore a tank top-style velvet dress that featured a snowflake print.

Berry looked like a Disney princess at the 68th Annual Academy Awards in 1996.

caption Halle Berry at the Academy Awards on March 25, 1996. source Kevin.Mazur/Getty Images

The actor turned heads on the red carpet while wearing a shiny lavender gown with floral straps and a scoop-neck top.

She enhanced the look with a short hairstyle, oversized stud earrings, and a purple scarf draped across her neck and back.

By 1997, the actress started to experiment with unique prints and thigh-high slits.

caption Halle Berry at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on January 19, 1997. source Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

At the 1997 Golden Globe Awards, for example, Berry wore a backless dress with a yellow-and-gray wave print. The gown also featured a halter-style top and a skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Always trendy, Berry donned small sunglasses with a satin dress on a red carpet in 1998.

caption Halle Berry at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on September 13, 1998. source Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

Her sleeveless gown, which had beaded details, was covered by a sleeved, sparkling overlay. Berry’s glasses, on the other hand, featured tinted lenses.

She continued to wear shiny fabrics in 1999 at a screening of “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge.”

caption Halle Berry at a screening of “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge” on August 3, 1999. source Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

Her satin dress had a pink-and-yellow corset top, as well as a full skirt made from rows of sheer fabric. She paired the look with a pixie haircut and sandal heels, and looked reminiscent of a fairy.

Berry experimented with miniskirts in 2000, and even paired one with a fringe bra.

caption Halle Berry at the MTV Movie Awards on June 3, 2000 in Culver City, California. source Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

The ensemble, which she wore to the 2000 MTV Movie Awards, was one of Berry’s wildest looks to date. Both her miniskirt and bra were printed with a sparkling striped pattern, and a layer of fringe made her top stand out even more.

She put an edgier twist on the corset look in 2001, donning a strapless top and black skirt.

caption Halle Berry attends a screening of “Swordfish” on May 11, 2001, in New York. source D. Kambouris/Getty Images

She accessorized her ensemble with a jeweled belt, choker necklace, and sheer jacket with fur sleeves. Her square-toe heels also stood out, and they remain a popular style today.

Berry was definitely ahead of the “naked trend,” and wore a sheer dress to the Academy Awards in 2002.

caption Halle Berry at the 74th annual Academy Awards on March 24, 2002. source SGranitz/Getty Images

The actor’s gown had a sheer top with strategically-placed flowers embroidered on top. The skirt of her dress was shiny, wrapped around her waist, and extended into a wide train behind her.

In 2003, however, the actress decided to switch up her style completely.

caption Halle Berry at the “Gothika” premiere on November 13, 2003. source Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Not only did Berry debut a longer, wavy hairstyle at the “Gothika” premiere, but she also wore a standout orange dress with a geometric top and ruched skirt.

Berry has seemingly favored lilac throughout her career. She wore it again on a red carpet in 2004.

caption Halle Berry walks the red carpet at the “Catwoman” UK premiere on August 3, 2004. source Jon Furniss/Getty Images

She wore a lilac dress, which was sleeveless and covered in ruffles, to the “Catwoman” premiere in London. To complete the look, Berry wore lavender heels, a necklace with charms, and dangling earrings.

The actress went with a whole new look at a movie premiere in 2005.

caption Halle Berry at the New York premiere of “Lackawanna Blues” on February 07, 2005 source Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Berry ditched her short hair for the “Lackawanna Blues” premiere, and instead donned a hairstyle that was long and sleek. She also wore a cream halter dress and pointed pumps to the event.

A longtime fan of sleeveless dresses, Berry turned heads in a neon-pink gown in 2006.

caption Halle Berry at the BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia Awards in 2006. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The dress had a thigh-high slit, a floral pattern on the skirt, and a bow that tied around her waist. Berry also wore her hair in an updo style, likely to place more emphasis on her dress.

She was pictured wearing minidresses again in 2007.

caption Halle Berry on the red carpet of the “Perfect Stranger” premiere on April 10, 2007. source James Devaney/Getty Images

At the “Perfect Stranger” premiere in New York City, Berry wore an embellished minidress with a Y-shaped halter top. Rather than wearing her usual hairdo, the actor chose a long style with bangs.

Berry then wore a sleek look in 2008, which included a shiny black dress and matching heels.

caption Halle Berry at a Calvin Klein 40th Anniversary event on September 7, 2008. source Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Her gleaming dress had a V-neck top, knee-length skirt, and a ruffle that extended outwards from her hips.

The actress went for a bolder style in 2009, debuting a pixie haircut in a sparkling dress.

caption Halle Berry at the Hammerstein Ballroom on October 15, 2009. source Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

At the Black Ball, hosted by the Keep A Child Alive nonprofit, Berry wore a sparkling black dress with multiple cutouts. To add a pop of color, she carried a pink handbag.

In 2010, Berry looked sleek and elegant at the Golden Globe Awards.

caption Halle Berry at the Golden Globe Awards on January 17, 2010. source George Pimentel/Getty Images

She wore a short-sleeved dress with see-through rows that created a square pattern across the garment.

The actress also turned heads in 2011 while wearing a pale gown with a ruffled skirt.

caption Halle Berry walks the red carpet at the Academy Awards on February 27, 2011. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Her strapless dress was covered with sparkles from top to bottom, where its ruffled skirt also extended into a long train.

In 2012, Berry proved that she’s a trendsetter once again by pairing a pantsuit with a sheer top.

caption Halle Berry at the “Cloud Atlas” premiere on September 8, 2012, in Toronto, Canada. source George Pimentel/Getty Images

Berry’s pantsuit was extremely unique as a result of its purple color and alligator-skin pattern. She made the outfit look even more eye-catching by pairing it with a sheer, button-up top.

She then dazzled in a long-sleeved dress at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

caption Halle Berry poses for photos at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar party on February 24, 2013. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Her black gown shone thanks to rows of gold sparkles that began at her sleeves and extended to the bottom of her skirt. The dress also had a deep, V-shaped neckline, which was held together by four gold straps.

In 2014, Berry looked chic in a blue-and-white dress paired with a wavy hairstyle.

caption Halle Berry attends the Golden Heart Awards on October 16, 2014, in New York City. source Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

She wore the dress, which had two triangular cutouts at her waist, to the Golden Heart Awards hosted by God’s Love We Deliver, a food-delivery service.

She adopted a more casual red-carpet style in 2015.

caption Halle Berry walks a red carpet in Los Angeles, California, on November 3, 2015. source Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

At an event in Los Angeles, Berry donned a shapeless blue dress with a halter-style top. To add some contrast to her look, the actor also wore strappy black heels, dark jewelry, and a wavy hairstyle.

Like she did four years earlier, Berry wore a sheer top with a classic pantsuit in 2016.

caption Halle Berry at the Tiffany & Co. store in Beverly Hills, California, on October 13, 2016. source Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images

This time around, Berry’s pantsuit was a solid black color. Her shirt, on the other hand, was sheer, striped, and only buttoned halfway.

The actress wore one of her most daring looks to date at the 2017 Met Gala.

caption Halle Berry attends the 2017 Met Gala on May 1, 2017. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

To match the 2017 Met Gala theme – “Rei Kawakubo/Commes des Garçons: Art Of The In-Between” – Berry wore a sheer pantsuit with black-and-gold flowers attached to the neckline and waist. Ruffles were also attached to the back, and extended like a skirt.

She wore a long-sleeved minidress with a bold print to attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2018.

caption Halle Berry poses at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on March 4, 2018. source John Shearer/Getty Images

Berry’s after-party dress had a plunging neckline and daring cutout on its skirt. To complete the look, she wore nude heels and a straight hairstyle.

Most recently, Berry stunned at the 2019 Golden Globes in a sheer red gown.

caption Halle Berry on the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019. source George Pimentel/Getty Images

Her long-sleeved dress was entirely see-through, but was also daring thanks to its V-shaped neckline and slit in the skirt.